Parker City Police Department implements integrated in-car and body-worn camera deployment with 10-8 Video

PRESS RELEASE

PARKER CITY, Ind. — The Parker City Police Department has implemented a coordinated in-car and body-worn camera deployment utilizing the ARSENAL TITAN Patrol Bundle from 10-8 Video, expanding synchronized video coverage across patrol operations.

The deployment includes dual-camera in-car systems paired with ARSENAL MK2 body-worn cameras equipped for wireless activation. This integrated approach enables coordinated recording between vehicle-based and officer-worn units, supporting comprehensive documentation during traffic stops, emergency responses, and field encounters.

In addition to the patrol bundles, the department has expanded its body-worn camera inventory with additional ARSENAL CORE units featuring 128GB storage capacity, hot-swappable batteries, and lifetime software licensing. The combined deployment creates a structured platform for both vehicle-based and officer-level documentation.

“Departments are increasingly looking for video systems that function together rather than as isolated devices,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “An integrated approach helps ensure events are captured from multiple perspectives while keeping system management straightforward.”

The ARSENAL TITAN configuration includes integrated software, warranties, and long-term firmware support. The Parker City Police Department maintains direct control over its video evidence and program management without mandatory recurring subscription requirements.

With this expanded deployment, Parker City advances a comprehensive video strategy designed to support accountability, operational clarity, and long-term sustainability.