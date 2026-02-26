Cowley County Sheriff’s Department enhances patrol documentation with ARSENAL in-car video systems

PRESS RELEASE

WINFIELD, Kan. – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Department has added new ARSENAL in-car video systems from 10-8 Video to its patrol fleet, reinforcing in-vehicle evidence documentation across daily operations.

The newly installed two-camera ARSENAL systems provide synchronized front and rear recording, capturing both roadway activity and rear-seat transport conditions. Each unit is powered by a multi-channel DVR platform supporting 1080p inputs, integrated audio recording, and low-light performance designed to maintain clarity during nighttime stops and reduced-visibility conditions.

Rear cabin monitoring is supported by infrared technology, enabling documentation during prisoner transport without reliance on ambient light. Wireless microphones further support clear audio capture from within and around the patrol vehicle.

“In-car video remains a critical component of patrol accountability,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Agencies need dependable systems that operate consistently regardless of lighting conditions or the pace of the situation.”

The ARSENAL platform deployed by Cowley County includes integrated software, a three-year warranty, and lifetime software and firmware updates. The system structure allows the department to manage and retain control of its video evidence without entering into mandatory recurring service agreements.

With this fleet enhancement, the Cowley County Sheriff’s Department continues investing in patrol technologies that support transparency, operational documentation, and long-term cost stability.