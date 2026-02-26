Dallas Police Department expands patrol fleet with ARSENAL In-Car Recording Systems

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, N.C. — The Dallas Police Department has expanded its patrol fleet technology with the addition of ARSENAL in-car camera systems from 10-8 Video, strengthening in-vehicle documentation across daily patrol operations, traffic enforcement, and prisoner transport.

The deployment includes dual-camera ARSENAL configurations built around a multi-channel DVR platform supporting 1080p video inputs with discreet audio channels. Starlight front-facing cameras enhance clarity during nighttime traffic stops and low-visibility conditions, while infrared rear-compartment cameras provide consistent monitoring during detainee transport regardless of ambient lighting.

Each patrol vehicle has been configured with remote mount DVR kits, allowing secure console integration while maintaining service access and streamlined installation within the existing fleet layout. Wireless microphones further support clear audio capture from both inside and outside the vehicle environment.

Rather than functioning as a standalone dash camera, the ARSENAL platform operates as a centralized in-vehicle recording system, synchronizing front and rear perspectives while maintaining stable storage and playback capability within the patrol unit.

“In-car recording remains a critical layer of patrol accountability,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Departments need equipment that integrates cleanly into the vehicle while delivering dependable performance in both routine stops and high-pressure situations.”

The ARSENAL system deployed by the Dallas Police Department includes integrated software, a three-year warranty, and lifetime software and firmware updates. The department maintains direct oversight of its video evidence and long-term system management without entering into mandatory recurring service agreements.

This fleet enhancement reflects continued investment in practical patrol infrastructure designed to support operational documentation, evidentiary reliability, and long-term cost stability.