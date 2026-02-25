Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office expands ARSENAL in-car fleet as ongoing technology partnership continues

PRESS RELEASE

WESTMORELAND, Kan. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has expanded its fleet of ARSENAL in-car camera systems from 10-8 Video, continuing a multi-year partnership focused on in-vehicle documentation and patrol accountability.

The latest expansion includes six additional two-camera ARSENAL in-car systems, reinforcing synchronized front-facing roadway recording and infrared rear-seat monitoring capabilities across the county’s patrol units. Each system operates on a multi-channel 1080p DVR platform with discrete audio inputs and integrated wireless microphone support.

In addition to the core in-car systems, the department incorporated wireless activation modules, supporting coordinated recording capability between vehicle-based and compatible wearable systems. This layered approach enhances documentation during traffic stops, emergency responses, and detainee transport.

“Long-term partnerships allow agencies to standardize their fleet and maintain operational consistency,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “When departments return to expand their systems, it reflects confidence in reliability and performance.”

The ARSENAL platform includes integrated software, a three-year warranty, and lifetime software and firmware updates. By expanding within an established system architecture, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office maintains continuity in evidence management and fleet configuration.

The continued investment underscores the department’s commitment to dependable in-car technology that supports consistent documentation, officer accountability, and long-term budget predictability.