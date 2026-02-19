Lakeshire Police Department expands in-car video capabilities with 10-8 Video ARSENAL in-car system

PRESS RELEASE

LAKESHIRE, Mo. — The Lakeshire Police Department has expanded its in-car video capabilities with the purchase of multiple ARSENAL in-car camera systems from 10-8 Video, reinforcing its commitment to reliable evidence capture and officer accountability.

The deployment includes four ARSENAL in-car systems, each equipped with multi-channel 1080p recording, front-facing low-light cameras, and dedicated infrared rear-seat cameras for prisoner transport monitoring. Wireless microphones and enhanced in-vehicle monitors support clear audio and video documentation during everyday patrol operations.

The ARSENAL platform is designed to automatically capture critical events using vehicle-based triggers, helping ensure video is recorded during traffic stops, transports, and other high-risk encounters without relying solely on manual activation, reducing the risk of missed or incomplete footage.

“Our goal is to provide agencies with dependable tools that work in real patrol conditions,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “The ARSENAL system is designed to deliver consistent, court-ready video while remaining straightforward for officers to operate during everyday patrol.”

As part of the deployment, Lakeshire Police Department retains full ownership of its video evidence. The system includes agency-controlled software, secure local storage options, and lifetime software and firmware updates, allowing the department to avoid recurring subscription costs while maintaining long-term system support.

The purchase reflects a growing trend among small and mid-sized law enforcement agencies toward integrated, vehicle-based video systems that emphasize reliability, data ownership, and predictable costs. The ARSENAL system is part of 10-8 Video’s broader focus on integrated, agency-controlled video solutions for law enforcement.