First law enforcement agency in Texas to use AI-powered police officer assistant

FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 is the first law enforcement agency in Texas to partner with TRULEO, the patented body-worn camera (BWC) review software and artificial intelligence (AI) Officer Assistant tool for law enforcement.

Texas joins 15+ states that have deployed TRULEO’s technology that helps departments across the country streamline workflows and drastically reduce tedious administrative tasks to address common challenges in law enforcement such as recruitment, retention, and positive reinforcement leading to improved officer morale and better policing outcomes.

Known for its 100% body-worn camera (BWC) review and systems that identify both positive and negative policing behaviors, TRULEO also offers virtual police officer assistance powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

TRULEO’s latest workflow in its Officer Assistant Toolkit is “Field Notes”, real-time recorded voice notes from the officer in the field used to generate a report narrative.

How does it work?

Instant , Secure Voice Notes: An officer calls a secure TRULEO number right from the field to leave detailed notes while the info is fresh.

, An officer calls a secure TRULEO number right from the field to leave detailed notes while the info is fresh. Real-Time Field Interviews : Critical details are captured instantly, ensuring key insights are not lost.

: Critical details are captured instantly, ensuring key insights are not lost. On-the-Spot Review: TRULEO is accessed on an in-car laptop to easily review and edit notes.

TRULEO is accessed on an in-car laptop to easily review and edit notes. Ethical Transcription: TRULEO transcribes the spoken notes into polished text, perfect for interviews or adding detail to reports with minimal effort all while redacting civilian PII.

TRULEO transcribes the spoken notes into polished text, perfect for interviews or adding detail to reports with minimal effort all while redacting civilian PII. Responsible AI: TRULEO cleans up any mistakes or grammatical errors in the voice notes to ensure an officer’s thoughts come across clearly. The report is generated by the officer’s voice, not AI.

TRULEO cleans up any mistakes or grammatical errors in the voice notes to ensure an officer’s thoughts come across clearly. The report is generated by the officer’s voice, not AI. Body Camera Suggestions: Report narratives are generated in the field and can be enhanced with body-worn camera footage for AI-suggested improvements.

“The Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 is dedicated to promoting safety, providing quality service, and maintaining a commitment to efficiency, equity, integrity, and professionalism,” said Constable Jason Johnson.

“TRULEO’s partnership with our department will further enhance the services we provide to our community by creating time savings and other efficiencies. We are excited to see the positive impact for our officers, our collaborative agencies, and the community we serve.” Constable Jason Johnson

“TRULEO is proud to walk alongside departments like Kaufman County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 to streamline workflows and reduce administrative burdens so that officers can get back to doing the most important job—serving and protecting their communities,” said CEO/co-founder Anthony Tassone. “Saving officers valuable time in the field is critical to tackling the nationwide policing staffing crisis, and we are pleased to offer solutions that aim to resolve a lot of these issues.”

To find out more about how TRULEO solves law enforcement challenges like recruitment, retention, and officer morale, go to truleo.co. To learn more about TRULEO’s Police Officer Assistant solutions, visit https://truleo.co/field-notes-officer-assistant.

About TRULEO:

TRULEO is committed to ensuring responsible, ethical AI usage by converting body camera video to text prior to analysis, while reducing bias and automatically redacting police officers’ and community members’ personally identifiable data. TRULEO does not sell body cameras and is thus a conflict-free option for government agencies that requires independent, objective audit software. To learn more about TRULEO’s mission to recognize police professionalism, visit www.truleo.co.