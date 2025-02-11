First Motorola police department in Pennsylvania to use AI-powered police officer assistants

PRESS RELEASE

MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Muhlenberg Township Police Department is partnering with TRULEO, an AI-Powered Police Officer assistant that helps with automating body-worn camera (BWC) review, coaching and recognition for officers, streamlines reporting, and increases knowledge of policy and laws.

Muhlenberg Twp PD is the first department in Pennsylvania to use Motorola body cameras to integrate this technology and review 100% of the department’s BWC footage. Most U.S. law enforcement agencies review less than 1% of their body camera videos due to limited resources, making positive reinforcement difficult and exacerbating nationwide officer morale, recruiting, and retention challenges. By automating the review process, TRULEO eases the burden of analyzing vast amounts of footage, eliminates supervisor bias, delivers actionable insights, and highlights officers who demonstrate exceptional professionalism.

“Through our comprehensive review process, we will provide actionable insights, automated coaching, positive reinforcement, and wellness support to Muhlenberg police,” said Anthony Tassone, TRULEO’s CEO and co-founder. “This leads to improved outcomes for their officers and the community they serve.”

“By utilizing TRULEO’s advanced tools and technology to review our body camera footage, we can ensure a fair and balanced evaluation of our officers’ interactions. This approach allows us to recognize and reward professional conduct while addressing any potential concerns early,” said Chief Randall Hoover, Muhlenberg Twp PD. “It also reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency and accountability, fostering trust and confidence between our department and the community we proudly serve.”

In addition to BWC review, TRULEO’s AI-Powered Assistant acts as a virtual partner for officers in the field, offering advanced features such as voice-generated report narratives and real-time policy and records management system (RMS) queries. For reporting, the Assistant takes an officer’s spoken input and provides suggestions for improvements or compliance reminders. For field queries, officers can request information on policies, statutes, or call histories, receiving accurate and timely responses that enhance decision-making.

“We’re excited to partner with Chief Hoover and staff to enhance their efforts to maintain the department’s core values of integrity, respect, service, and fairness,” Tassone added.

About TRULEO:

TRULEO is an AI-powered assistant that an officer speaks with to generate reports, increase knowledge of policy and laws, and provide automated coaching and recognition. TRULEO is the most ethical, unbiased, and evidence-based AI assistant in policing, proven to increase positive outcomes for officers and the communities they serve. TRULEO is proudly 100% made in America, open-sourced, and is incorporated into the curriculum at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Find out more at truleo.co.