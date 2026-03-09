Independence County Sheriff’s Department equips fleet with Arsenal body and in-car camera systems

PRESS RELEASE

BATESVILLE, Ariz. – The Independence County Sheriff’s Department has outfitted its patrol operations with Arsenal MK2 body-worn cameras and ARSENAL TITAN in-car recording systems from 10-8 Video, establishing integrated documentation coverage across both officer-worn and vehicle-mounted platforms.

The deployment includes eleven Arsenal CORE body-worn camera kits featuring 128GB storage, wireless activation, and a lifetime software license — along with four ARSENAL TITAN Patrol Bundles, each providing a dual-camera in-car system paired with an Arsenal MK2 body camera.

The result is a unified recording environment that keeps vehicle and field footage in sync without the complexity of managing separate platforms.

“Agencies like Independence County are making smart, long-term investments in their patrol infrastructure,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “The combination of body-worn and in-car systems on a single platform gives their deputies consistent, reliable documentation whether they’re in the vehicle or on foot — and they own it outright with no ongoing subscription fees.”

All systems include integrated software, a multi-year warranty, and lifetime software and firmware updates. The department maintains full ownership of its video evidence without mandatory recurring service agreements.