Ponderay Police Department upgrades patrol vehicles with ARSENAL in-car video technology

PRESS RELEASE

PONDERAY, Idaho — The Ponderay Police Department has upgraded its patrol vehicles with new ARSENAL in-car video systems from 10-8 Video, expanding in-vehicle recording and rear-compartment monitoring capabilities.

The department’s installation includes two-camera ARSENAL configurations designed to capture synchronized front-facing roadway footage and infrared rear-seat transport video. Built on a multi-channel DVR platform supporting 1080p inputs and discreet audio capture, the system is engineered to document traffic enforcement, incident response, and prisoner transport with consistent clarity.

Starlight front cameras enhance visibility in low-light conditions, while integrated wireless microphones support clear audio recording during vehicle-based interactions. The system also includes mounting hardware designed for secure console integration within the patrol unit.

“Vehicle-based video remains a critical part of patrol documentation,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Departments need equipment that performs reliably during night stops, emergency responses, and routine transport situations.”

The ARSENAL platform deployed by Ponderay Police Department includes integrated software, a three-year warranty, and lifetime software and firmware updates. The department maintains direct control over its video evidence and long-term system management.

This vehicle upgrade reflects continued investment in practical, fleet-based technology that supports accountability, documentation, and operational consistency.