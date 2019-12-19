Axon announces Australian Federal Police as 1st Asia-Pacific Agency to roll out TASER 7 conducted energy weapons

Australian Federal Police Protection Operations, Aviation to outfit officers across nine airports with Axon’s TASER 7 weapon, body-worn cameras, Axon Signal Sidearm and the digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon Public Safety Australia , a subsidiary of Axon Enterprise, the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Protection Operations, Aviation, will deploy 300 TASER 7 weapons, 470 Axon Body 2 cameras, 470 Axon Signal Sidearm units and the digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence. The AFP is the first agency in the Asia-Pacific region to deploy the TASER 7, the most effective TASER weapon yet, with services that are completely integrated into Axon Evidence. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2019 and will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2020.

The AFP Protection Operations, Aviation, will deploy Axon’s technology across airports including Adelaide, Brisbane, Cairns, Canberra, Darwin, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

“This roll out of TASER 7, Axon Signal Sidearm, Axon body cameras and Axon Evidence will provide the latest automation and de-escalation technology to the AFP Protection Operations, Aviation frontline in airports across Australia,” says Nathan Sawtell, Axon’s Managing Director for Asia Pacific. “The TASER 7 is a game changer for frontline policing across Asia Pacific, providing Rapid Arc Technology, Close-Range Capability, Adaptive Cross-Connect and the Re-Chargeable Battery. We look forward to continuing to provide Australian Federal Police with technology that saves lives, reassures the community and provides greater efficiency.”

