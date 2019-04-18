Axon partners with Border Patrol Foundation to help families of the fallen

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Axon has announced a partnership with the Border Patrol Foundation, a non-profit organization that honors the memory of fallen US Border Patrol agents and supports the families of those fallen. Axon will take a seat on the advisory board for the foundation and offer strategic guidance on how best to service the families of the Border Patrol.

“We are grateful for the support and honored that Axon has joined our National Partnership Program,” says Ron Colburn, Border Patrol Foundation president. “It is through the support of our partners that we can continue to grow our support to the families of our fallen heroes.”

“It’s an honor to recognize this foundation and show our support for the important work it is doing for law enforcement at the federal level,” says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. “We look forward to helping serve families of the fallen by taking a seat on the advisory board.”

About Axon

