Digital Ally Announces Record-breaking Year

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (January 12, 2009) – Digital Ally, Inc. (Nasdaq: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that, on a preliminary unaudited basis, its revenues for the year ended December 31, 2008 increased over 65% to approximately $32.5 million, compared with revenues of $19.4 million in 2007. The Company expects to report record earnings in 2008, exclusive of non-recurring income tax benefits recorded in 2007, although fourth quarter profitability will be significantly impacted by research and development expenses related to a number of new products to be introduced in coming months. The Company also provided guidance that management expects 2009 revenues to exceed $50.0 million, for an increase of more than 50% from last year’s levels.

“During our internal budgeting process, we carefully analyzed the current global economic environment, including the possible budget cuts confronting many federal, state and local government agencies,” observed Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “Based upon information currently available, we believe the continued success of our DVM-500 In-Car Digital Video System Integrated into a Rear View Mirror, combined with the anticipated impact of new products on our sales volumes, should allow Digital Ally to increase its 2009 revenues to at least $50.0 million, when compared with record 2008 revenues of approximately $32.5 million. To illustrate our confidence in this projection, all officers and directors at Digital Ally have agreed to defer 25% of their 2009 monetary compensation until year-to-date sales reach the $50 million threshold.”

“While the current economic recession has definitely slowed equipment procurement timelines at many government agencies, the growing popularity of our DVM-500 In-Car Digital Video system among domestic and international law enforcement agencies, combined with the marketing strength of our World Wide Sales Organization, have positioned Digital Ally to build upon its success through the planned introduction of at least five new products in 2009,” continued Ross. “We expect that international orders will account for approximately 30% of the Company’s revenues this year. Digital Ally continues to take market share from competitors, some of which have been weakened significantly by the current market environment, illustrating the critical importance of product performance, innovative engineering and the ability to deliver outstanding value to customers during challenging times such as these. The recent addition of new Sales, Marketing and Support personnel with extensive experience in law enforcement, school bus and mass transit video equipment sales should serve Digital Ally well as it expands into new markets during the current year.”

“As for the year just ended, while we did not achieve our original sales targets due to the slowing economy and some slippage in new product introductions, we consider our performance outstanding relative to our industry peers. Initial shipments of our new DVM-750 In-Car Video System, which we expected to contribute to fourth quarter sales, were delayed until later this month. We believe this delay cost us at least three major contracts that would have bolstered 2008 sales by several million dollars. In addition, the anticipated receipt of a sizeable international order in December 2008 was postponed until February 2009. We have received orders for over $1 million of the DVM-750 systems, which have been met with strong acceptance in the marketplace. As other new products are rolled out in coming months, we are confident that 2009 will establish Digital Ally as a leading innovator of advanced digital surveillance products in a growing number of markets,” concluded Ross.

Regarding the “strategic alternatives” process that has been underway since November 2008, the Company reiterated that it expects a resolution to the process during the first quarter of 2009. As previously announced, Digital Ally has retained Banc of America Securities as its financial advisor in connection of the Company’s consideration of a range of strategic alternatives designed to enhance shareholder value.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications. The Company’s primary focus is Digital Video Imaging and Storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com

The Company is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “DGLY”.