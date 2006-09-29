Digital Ally, Inc. Selected As Finalist For “2006 Innovation Awards”

Independent Panel Of Law Enforcement Professionals Selects Company’s Digital Surveillance Technology As One Of Three Product Category Finalists For Law Enforcement Technology And Law Enforcement Product News Award

LEAWOOD, Kansas – Digital Ally, Inc. (Pink Sheets: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it has been selected as one of 3 finalists in its product category for the “2006 INNOVATION Award” from Law Enforcement Technology and Law Enforcement Product News magazines.

The annual INNOVATION awards recognize “those outstanding companies whose products respond to market challenges with creativity and innovation”. Digital Ally was one of hundreds of companies that submitted entries in this year’s INNOVATION Awards formal judging, which consisted of an independent panel of law enforcement professionals. There are only 3 finalists in each of the 16 product categories. The winners in each product category will be announced at a ceremony on October 15, 2006, at the 113th Annual International Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP) in Boston. The IACP is the world’s oldest and largest non-profit membership organization of police executives, with over 20,000 members in more than 89 different countries.

Winners of the INNOVATION awards will be featured in a special editorial in the December issue of Law Enforcement Technology and the November/December issue of Law Enforcement Product News magazines. Specific “2006 INNOVATION Awards Winner” logo artwork for use in print and online advertising will be provided to all winners, and the website Officer.com will feature a special section showcasing the 2006 INNOVATION Awards winners.

“We are extremely pleased to have been selected by an independent panel of law enforcement professionals as a 2006 INNOVATION Award finalist,” noted Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. “The most important judges of new products are the police and law enforcement professionals who use them every day in the field. Our first two digital surveillance products, the Compact Digital In-Car Video System Integrated Into A Rear-View Mirror (“DVM”) and Digital Video Flashlight (“DVF”), have been very well received by law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S., Canada and in several other countries, and we look forward to the introduction of a third product at this year’s IACP conference.”