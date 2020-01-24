Motorola Solutions announces 900 MHz private broadband solution to modernize communications for U.S. critical infrastructure entities

CHICAGO– Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced its ongoing development of a 900 MHz private broadband solution that will offer critical infrastructure entities high-power and interoperable communications. The announcement anticipates a regulatory proceeding by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to realign the 900 MHz band, one of the prime sub GHz dedicated spectrum, to increase capacity for broadband use.

“We are applying our significant patent portfolio and the high-power capabilities our customers enjoy in land mobile radio to our developing broadband solution for critical infrastructure entities to allow for lower site counts and improved total cost of ownership,” said John Zidar, corporate vice president, North America Commercial, Channel & Carrier, Motorola Solutions. “This high-power solution exceeds industry standards for adjacent channel leakage ratio and will greatly reduce the risk of interference with neighboring narrow-band license holders and improve performance.”

Motorola Solutions is a long-standing provider of private narrowband communications equipment and radios in the 900 MHz band, with years of experience delivering mission-critical private networks. Its patent portfolio allows it to bring greater capacity, high-power performance and reduced interference to the LTE space. Its solution will include infrastructure, devices, software and service components to address the end-to-end needs of utility, oil, gas and other commercial customers. It will be offered in the flexible commercial terms that align with the market needs.

“As a founding member of the Utility Broadband Alliance, Motorola Solutions has been advocating for the secure and reliable broadband networks that are essential to the continued modernization of the digital grid,” said Bobbi Harris, director of member engagement and operations at the alliance. “We appreciate its commitment to meeting our industry’s evolving needs, from land mobile radio for mission-critical voice communications to long-range data communications, video and IoT.”

Motorola Solutions grew its enterprise broadband portfolio last year with the launch of Nitro, an end-to-end LTE solution for commercial customers. Nitro operates on the recently available Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and delivers lightning-fast private broadband and premium voice communications. Nitro networks can be connected to 900 MHz networks to provide seamless voice and data connectivity throughout a customer’s territory.

Motorola Solutions’ 900 MHz private broadband solution for critical infrastructure entities will be further unveiled at DISTRIBUTECH International, booth 623, Jan. 28-30 in San Antonio.

