Motorola Solutions awarded $23.8 million contract with U.S. Navy to sustain land mobile radio system

System provides reliable and interoperable communications at U.S. Navy facilities worldwide

CHICAGO– The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Motorola Solutions a $23.8 million contract to sustain the U.S. Navy’s enterprise land mobile radio (LMR) system, which is used to coordinate the deployment and actions of the first responder community at Navy bases worldwide. The contract contains four options, which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $93.6 million.

The LMR network enables a coordinated response between Navy emergency services and other federal, state and local agencies involved in public safety. Inter-agency coordination is a key element in reducing the loss of life and property during crises and incidents.

“We are proud to provide mission-critical communications infrastructure and services to the U.S. Navy,” said Mark McNulty, vice president and general manager, U.S. Federal Government Markets, Motorola Solutions. “Land mobile radio provides the reliable and interoperable communications that are essential to ensuring the safety of our service members at Navy facilities around the world.”

Under the contract with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection Ashore Program, Motorola Solutions will provide preventive maintenance of hardware and software, technology and software upgrades, equipment repair and replacement, management of software licenses and currency, asset and configuration management, password management and vulnerability scanning and benchmark testing. The work is expected to be completed by December 2020. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2023.

