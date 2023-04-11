Motorola Solutions hosts premier public safety technology training conference, Summit 2023

1,100+ public safety professionals convene in Orlando for education and dialogue on the future of public safety technology

CHICAGO - Motorola Solutions today kicked off its premier hands-on technology training conference for the public safety community, Summit 2023. The annual event convenes one of the industry’s most comprehensive gatherings of law enforcement and government technology professionals for in-depth software training, knowledge-sharing and critical dialogue on modernizing public safety operations through technology.

“Purposeful innovation is necessary to strengthen public safety and community interactions, transparency and outcomes,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, Motorola Solutions executive vice president and chief technology officer. “Summit brings public safety agencies together to explore how technology can address key safety challenges. By reimagining how we connect the community, first responders and command centers, how we reveal insights from these interactions and how we assist our users at critical moments, we can improve every aspect of incident response and significantly enhance officer and community safety.”

Summit 2023 brings together more than 1,100 public safety professionals - including technical leaders, call takers, dispatchers, patrol officers, command staff and records and evidence analysts - from hundreds of agencies across North America. The conference offers a robust learning agenda, with nearly 450 hours of high-quality training courses across 21 tracks.

“Summit is a one-of-its-kind opportunity for public safety agencies to learn how to make the most of their current technology investments and plan for the future,” said Dale Murray, a 2023 conference ambassador and operations manager at Will County 9-1-1 Emergency Telephone System in Illinois. “Its emphasis on training, learning and networking is unique and outstanding. We all want to make our first responders and communities safer - Summit advances critical dialogue on how to better use technology tools and resources to actually achieve that mission.”

“We’re excited for Summit to be in our backyard for the second year in a row,” said Modesty Adams, communications operations manager at Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. “Public safety agencies across Florida are using a variety of technologies in new and innovative ways, from panic button solutions connecting teachers and schools directly with 9-1-1 responders to drone technology that offers greater incident awareness on the scene. We’re looking forward to opening our doors and showing our peers how various technologies are driving safety and efficiency here in Osceola County.”

Cybersecurity threats to public safety infrastructure are a key area of discussion at this year’s Summit. More than 300 agencies have joined Motorola Solutions’ Public Safety Threat Alliance (PSTA), a global Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) recognized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), since its inception a year ago. Actionable PSTA cyber threat intelligence will inform a number of sessions open to Summit attendees, offering critical shared insights for strengthening defenses.

Public safety agencies must respond to the changing nature of threats with all of the tools and information at their disposal,” said Saptharishi. “Summit equips agencies with rich training to optimize the proven features they can rely on today while creating a forum of shared experience and excellence to guide the best practices, innovations and investments that will help meet the challenges of the future.”

Summit 2023 is taking place April 11-13 in Orlando, Florida. To join the conversation, follow #MotoSolutionsSummit.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and the command center, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.