Motorola Solutions’ leading mobile technology developed in Glasgow to be rolled out to police Scotland officers

Police Scotland to roll out Motorola Solutions’ digital policing application suite Pronto



Glasgow, Scotland - Police Scotland have begun the rollout of Motorola Solutions’ digital policing application suite Pronto as part of an overall mobile working solution for officers in Glasgow. The rollout, which began earlier this year in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, marks a major milestone in strategic plans to introduce the technology to 10,000 Police Scotland officers.

The Motorola Solutions’ application will replace the police officers’ traditional paper notebooks. Using Pronto, police officers will be able to directly fill in reports on their mobile devices for incidents such as crimes, road collisions and traffic tickets. Police Scotland officers will be able to use a handheld device to do many of their key administrative tasks in the field, without returning to the station.

Time-saving for officers



The reduction in officers continually moving back and forth between the front line and the station to complete administrative tasks will result in a significant time saving and dramatic efficiencies for the force as a whole. This ability to complete tasks in the field will also increase officer visibility and accessibility to the public.



Using Pronto, officers can also directly access local and national police databases such as the Police Command and Control system, the Scottish Criminal History System and the Police National Computer, ensuring they have access to the most up to date information at all times.



Glasgow joins 20 police forces in the UK already using Pronto



Pronto is used by 20 police forces and more than 40,000 officers across England, Wales and the Channel Islands. Pronto was designed with, and for, front-line operational users. Initially a joint project with Lothian and Borders police, Pronto continues to benefit from ongoing collaboration between police forces and Glasgow-based Motorola Solutions developers.



Motorola Solutions App Centre located in the heart of Glasgow



Motorola Solutions has historic ties to both Glasgow and Scotland, employing many talented engineers at its Glasgow App Centre, where the latest technology for emergency services is developed and tested.



“The key for us when deploying any new technology is how it can positively impact the work our officers do in their local community,” said Stevie Dolan, superintendent at Police Scotland. “By rolling out Pronto to our officers in Glasgow, we are significantly reducing the amount of time they will have to spend completing administrative tasks. Pronto allows our officers to access the information they need, at the touch of a button, even when they are away from a police station.”



“We’re extremely proud to see Pronto rolled out in Glasgow. It is a leading mobile solution for the police, and it will now support front-line officers in the city on a daily basis.” said Fergus Mayne, country manager, UK & Ireland at Motorola Solutions. “We are pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with Police Scotland and look forward to working on further innovations in police technology with the force.”



