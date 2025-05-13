Scottsboro Police Department selects 10-8 Video for department-wide body camera deployment

PRESS RELEASE

SCOTSBORO, Ala. — The Scottsboro Police Department has officially partnered with 10-8 Video, a leading provider of law enforcement technology solutions, to fully outfit its department with advanced body-worn camera systems and video storage infrastructure.

As part of this major upgrade, Scottsboro PD has purchased 40 of 10-8 Video’s ARSENAL Body Cameras—designed for durability, reliability, and high-definition evidence capture in the field. In addition, the department has implemented a 50-terabyte ARSENAL secure server to manage, store, and retrieve critical video evidence efficiently.

“We’re honored to support the Scottsboro Police Department as they modernize their technology and reinforce their commitment to transparency and officer safety,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO at 10-8 Video. “This deployment reflects the growing trust agencies are placing in our Arsenal Body Cameras and backend systems.”

The deployment of these 40 body cameras will equip every officer in the department, ensuring that all field interactions are documented with clarity and precision. With 10-8 Video’s robust video management software and dedicated law enforcement support, Scottsboro PD will benefit from streamlined evidence handling, chain-of-custody protection, and responsive service.

This department-wide adoption of the 10-8 Video Arsenal platform marks another milestone in the company’s mission to deliver dependable, field-tested solutions to public safety professionals across the country.