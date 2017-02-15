Ala. police receive communications grant

By Benjamin Nunnally

The Gadsden Times

SARDIS CITY, Ala. — A grant from the Department of Homeland Security will give Sardis City police officers communications equipment with better range and compatibility with other Etowah agencies.

“It’s a win for the county,” said Deputy Chief Michael Barton of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, who announced the grant at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

The $20,744 grant will buy five new APX 6000 portable radios, chargers and extra batteries for use by the Sardis Police Department, according to Chief James Harp.

