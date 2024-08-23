Bradley County 911 makes pioneering transition to Cloud-Based Public Safety Enterprise Suite with CentralSquare Technologies

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced that Bradley County 911 located outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee, will go live with CentralSquare’s Public Safety Enterprise Suite in the cloud in 2025. With the end-to-end public safety suite, including Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System, Mobile and Jail in the cloud, the agency aims to expand data storage and processing capabilities, while fortifying cybersecurity measures.

Serving over 101,000 citizens, Bradley County’s transition to the cloud is expected to significantly improve data accessibility, building on the county’s previous advancements such as adopting CentralSquare’s phone-based 911 systems for precise location tracking.

“CentralSquare’s Public Safety Enterprise Suite sets the standard for innovative technology solutions, seamlessly integrating with our systems and proving its quality, reliability, and ease of use in stressful situations,” said Sherri Maxfield, Director at Bradley County 911. “We are excited to be among the first to adopt this cloud-based solution as we truly believe it will be the future of reliability for all agencies and better evolve with our needs.”

As a loyal customer since 1997, Bradley County’s move to the cloud with CentralSquare is just the latest development in their longstanding partnership. Bradley County has had success with CentralSquare’s phone based 911 systems. This pioneering move is expected to reduce response times and give the county a significant lead in emergency response automation.

“Bradley County has embraced the future of technology by adopting CentralSquare’s Public Safety Enterprise Suite in the cloud,” said Ashya Comes, Cloud Director of Product Management at CentralSquare. “Their proactive approach sets an example for neighboring counties, ensuring their community is protected and ready to lead in technological advancements and overall emergency response.”

By adopting cloud technology, the Bradley County 911 center positions the county for future innovations with the cloud’s reliable access, scalability and adaptability.

