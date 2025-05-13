Fairbanks, Alaska moves to cloud with CentralSquare ONESolution

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, FLa. — CentralSquare Technologies, the leading provider of public sector software, announced that Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center is now live on CentralSquare’s ONESolution cloud platform, ensuring greater public safety resiliency in one of the most remote and challenging environments in the country.

Fairbanks has used CentralSquare’s ONESolution for over a decade to support dispatch across 22 emergency response agencies, including fire, police, and mobile crisis teams. Covering an area the size of Maine but with far less infrastructure, the Fairbanks team recognized that traditional on-premise solutions couldn’t withstand Alaska’s unique communication challenges, something proven last year when an earthquake knocked out their systems for four hours.

“We’re not just responsible for our own agencies, we support two other dispatch centers that rely on our CAD to protect their communities. If we go down, they go down too,” said Kristi Merideth, Dispatch Manager at Fairbanks. “Moving to the cloud gives us the confidence we need to support everyone who relies on us.”

In addition to the 22 emergency response agencies Fairbanks oversees dispatch for, they also support sister dispatch centers like Fort Wainwright and the University of Alaska Police Department. Both rely on Fairbanks’ CAD system but operate independently, making system uptime critical for the entire region.

“Fairbanks is a great example of how CentralSquare’s cloud technology can transform emergency response, not just for one agency, but for a region,” said Ashya Comes, Cloud Director of Product Management at CentralSquare Technologies. “We believe our solution will ensure continuity and resilience in even the most remote environments.”

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.