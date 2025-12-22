CentralSquare acquires FirstTwo to revolutionize Real-Time Intelligence for first responders

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, FL — CentralSquare Technologies, the leading provider of public sector technology, today announced the acquisition of FirstTwo, a pioneer in situational intelligence software. FirstTwo delivers real-time, map-based intel to first responders’ devices to make faster, smarter, and more informed decisions on the ground – improving the safety of first responders and the communities they serve.

The acquisition continues CentralSquare’s ongoing investment in the latest cloud and AI technology for public sector heroes. It also signifies a significant leap towards creating a revolutionary Data Intelligence Platform for the public sector. Combining FirstTwo with CentralSquare’s cloud-based Public Safety Suite, Centerline AI, and Unify (CAD-to-CAD) solutions will fundamentally transform the way agencies access, visualize, and deliver actionable intelligence to responders in the field.

“As the #1 provider of public safety software, adding FirstTwo gives CentralSquare something no one else can offer – the smartest, most connected platform in our industry,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO of CentralSquare Technologies. “Together, we have an ecosystem where data moves freely between 911, CAD, mobile, and record systems directly into the hands of first responders.”

“We started FirstTwo to make sure first responders have the right information when it matters most,” said Niraj Shah, cofounder and CEO of FirstTwo. “Joining CentralSquare gives us one platform to share those insights at scale. Together, we’re building the future of public safety.”

FirstTwo will continue to be available as a vendor-agnostic application with existing integrations.