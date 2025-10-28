Up close: Centerline AI cuts hours of admin work so agencies can focus on policing

DENVER – CentralSquare Technologies showcased its new Centerline AI platform at IACP 2025, underscoring the company’s commitment to helping public safety agencies modernize operations through secure, scalable AI.

The launch aligns with CentralSquare’s rebrand and its promise to power public servants and uplift communities through hero-grade technology – a mission to stand shoulder to shoulder with public safety professionals and deliver solutions that let them focus on what matters most: serving their communities.

“We’re of the scale to meet the needs of anybody from major cities all the way down to the smallest townships,” said Matt Gasior, vice president of marketing at CentralSquare. “We understand the unique procurement, compliance and security requirements of the public sector. We’ve figured those things out so agencies can focus on what they do best – serving their communities.”

Gasior said the rebrand highlights the company’s strength in balancing capability with connection. “We’re kind of the Goldilocks solution,” he said. “We’re not too big to lose touch and not too small to deliver enterprise-grade support. Our customers actually know the people behind their technology.”

Product: Centerline AI

At the center of CentralSquare’s rebrand is Centerline AI, a CJIS-compliant artificial intelligence platform built to assist the entire agency – from patrol to records to investigations and administration.

“Centerline AI helps at every level,” said a CentralSquare technical spokesperson. “It assists officers with narratives and supplemental reports, supports investigators with case-analysis and gives records and admin staff new ways to manage data – all while keeping the agency in full control.” He added that the system’s security foundation is essential to that trust. “It’s CJIS-compliant, and agencies can be confident their information isn’t being sent somewhere else or used to train other models. Everything stays within their control.”

What it does

Centerline AI uses advanced transcription and language models to convert unstructured data into searchable intelligence that works across systems.



Transcribes faster: Processes a four-hour interview in roughly 20 minutes, producing complete, accurate narratives from video, audio or jail phone calls.

Processes a four-hour interview in roughly 20 minutes, producing complete, accurate narratives from video, audio or jail phone calls. Summarizes large case files: Quickly parses thousands of pages of reports or evidence to surface key facts for supplemental reports, warrants or affidavits.

Quickly parses thousands of pages of reports or evidence to surface key facts for supplemental reports, warrants or affidavits. Accelerates cold-case review: Allows detectives to understand decades-old investigations in hours instead of days.

Allows detectives to understand decades-old investigations in hours instead of days. Reduces redundancy: Data entered once – from forms, interviews or videos – automatically populates across related records, eliminating repetitive work.

“If you think about an investigator inheriting a cold case that happened before they were born,” the spokesperson said, “Centerline AI can bring them up to speed in hours. It saves time, reduces frustration and helps agencies use the information they already have more effectively.”

Key features and specs

CJIS-compliant and secure: Built within AWS GovCloud, Centerline AI meets strict state and federal standards. The platform never trains on agency data, eliminating bias and maintaining confidentiality.

Built within AWS GovCloud, Centerline AI meets strict state and federal standards. The platform never trains on agency data, eliminating bias and maintaining confidentiality. Video/audio transcription and narrative creation: Transcribe body-cam and interview footage in minutes. Generate report narratives, warrants, form wizards and documents using voice-to-text, transcription or smart templates.

Transcribe body-cam and interview footage in minutes. Generate report narratives, warrants, form wizards and documents using voice-to-text, transcription or smart templates. Integration-ready: Works with existing RMS, CAD and real-time crime-center systems, including platforms from partners like Flock Safety.

Works with existing RMS, CAD and real-time crime-center systems, including platforms from partners like Flock Safety. Rapid deployment: Implementation takes days, not months. According to AWS Marketplace info: “99.7% faster deployment than traditional CAD and RMS implementations.”

Implementation takes days, not months. According to AWS Marketplace info: “99.7% faster deployment than traditional CAD and RMS implementations.” Transparent AI + user control: “The AI can’t reference data until the user gives permission,” the spokesperson said. Agencies always see what it is doing.

“The AI can’t reference data until the user gives permission,” the spokesperson said. Agencies always see what it is doing. Efficiency gains: According to CentralSquare, tasks that previously consumed hours can now be completed in minutes, e.g., reducing redaction by ~90%.

According to CentralSquare, tasks that previously consumed hours can now be completed in minutes, e.g., reducing redaction by ~90%. Custom workflows & forms: Customizable templates and workflows allow faster document generation and consistent processes.

Adoption

Nearly 50 agencies across the U.S. are already using Centerline AI. CentralSquare supports departments through training and change management to ensure smooth adoption.

“What’s really surprised us,” Gasior said, “is how quickly public safety has embraced AI. Agencies that used to be five to seven years behind the private sector in technology adoption are now moving faster – and doing it responsibly.”

Why it matters

CentralSquare’s rebrand is more than a visual refresh – it’s a reaffirmation of purpose: simplifying complexity for those who protect the public.

“Agencies are dealing with more data, tighter resources and greater public expectations,” Gasior said. “Technology should lighten that load, not add to it. Centerline AI is built to help them do their jobs more efficiently, securely and confidently.”

The spokesperson added: “This isn’t AI for AI’s sake,” he said. “It’s about helping real people in real agencies get their time back – and making sure the technology works the way they do.”

Learn more:

