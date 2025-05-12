CentralSquare highlights cloud transformation and cutting-edge AI capabilities at ENGAGE 2025

PRESS RELEASE

ORLANDO, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, a leading provider of public sector software, hosted its annual user-community conference, ENGAGE, from April 27-30 in Orlando, Florida, bringing together more than 1600 participants, including government and public safety leaders across North America.

ENGAGE featured over 200 sessions with insights from customers, partners, industry experts, and product specialists. This year’s event focused on helping users create efficiencies and resiliency through Centerline AI — CentralSquare’s new AI platform — and its successful early adopter cloud program.

“We’re building what’s next to help our customers create safer and more productive communities,” said Manolis Kotzabasakis, CEO of CentralSquare. “CentralSquare is not just providing solutions for today, we’re invested in long-term solutions that will serve our customers for the next 5-10 years.”

Cloud was a major feature at ENGAGE this year, with early adopters sharing impactful insights on the benefits of moving key operations to the cloud, including faster upgrades, lower costs, reliable backups, cybersecurity, easier data access and collaboration. As extreme weather disasters become more common, keeping systems running is essential. Cloud infrastructure helps ensure they’re always accessible and backed up, even during a crisis.

“We’re entering a transformative environment where customers no longer need to compromise on the features they need at the expense of security and cost savings,” said Ron Anderson, Chief Sales Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. “Through the cloud, customers can have it all, while powering the safest and best-run communities in North America.”

Centerline AI, a powerful platform that cuts hours of work down to minutes, was also in the conference spotlight. Built with law enforcement in mind, CentralSquare plans to expand it across its public administration and public safety portfolios, helping state and local governments tackle workforce shortages and employee burnout.

CentralSquare celebrated customer excellence over the past year with the ENGAGE Awards, recognizing standout achievements and innovative best practices. This year’s winners are:

Excellence in Resourcefulness Award – Lake Worth Beach, Florida

– Lake Worth Beach, Florida Innovation Excellence Award – West Palm Beach, Florida

– West Palm Beach, Florida Smart Community Award – Wichita, Kansas

– Wichita, Kansas Smart Safety Award – East Baton Rouge and St. George Fire, Louisiana

– East Baton Rouge and St. George Fire, Louisiana User Group Award – Southwest Ohio CAD-to-CAD Network

– Southwest Ohio CAD-to-CAD Network Citizen Experience Award – Ames, Iowa

– Ames, Iowa Exemplary Service in 911 Award – Clackamas County 911, Oregon

