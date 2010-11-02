PlantCML Awarded Contract with Richardson, Texas to Provide Public Safety P25 Radio System for City

Frisco, Texas – PlantCML®, an EADS North America company, announced that it has finalized a multi-year system and service agreement with the City of Richardson, Texas to provide the city with its P25 digital radio communications for public safety. The agreement provides a complete turnkey solution for the City, including hardware and software, system engineering, installation, optimization, onsite maintenance, and more.

“We are excited to have been selected by the City of Richardson for this project,” said Chuck Sackley, Vice President and General Manager of Land Mobile Radio for PlantCML. “Our CORP25 system will maximize the City of Richardson’s existing IP backhaul infrastructure and provide a foundation to support future wideband data and multimedia applications.”

“PlantCML’s CORP25 system was the right choice for Richardson,” said Steve Graves, Chief Information Officer for the City of Richardson. “Their native IP core allows webenabled applications and interfaces for network management and leverages commercially-available, off-the-shelf hardware. Overall, this P25 implementation will allow us to reduce our costs and provide ultimate control and choice across the system.”

Built to meet public safety APCO’s standards, the CORP25 system provides missioncritical communications to local public safety organizations (fire, police, EMS and the public works departments) with a fully integrated, end-to-end solution based on advanced, reliable mobile and IP technology. CORP25 offers open, native IP-based technology, dynamically interconnecting P25 radio systems via the Inter RF Subsystem Interface (ISSI) and allows additional sites and channels to easily and affordably be added to the system. CORP25 also allows P25 and non-P25 radios to operate together on one core architecture, providing operators full autonomy and control over the radio network.

The City of Richardson has been a PlantCML customer since 1992 and is currently in service with solutions for 9-1-1 emergency call processing and emergency notification, making the city a true representative for PlantCML’s full-circle security and communications offerings. These solutions include the VESTA® Pallas™ emergency call processing solution, MagIC™ management information solution, the ORION™ MapStar™ mapping solution as well as the REVERSE 911® emergency notification system.

About the City of Richardson

The City of Richardson is home to the Telecom Corridor® area, one of the largest concentrations of communications technology companies in the nation. The community hosts the University of Texas at Dallas – home of the Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science. The school is known globally for its innovations in a vast array of technological advancement including nanotechnology and bioengineering, and the campus provides a valuable resource for the high-tech companies located in Richardson. The City of Richardson is widely recognized for its commitment to excellence, its rich history, its access to quality education and its business friendly environment. Richardson offers a high quality of life and provides a convenient location in the Metroplex for access to regional destinations.

About PlantCML

PlantCML, an EADS North America company, is the industry’s leading provider of crisis communications and response technologies. PlantCML is pioneering the next generation of E9-1-1 and secure network communications through Voice over IPenabled applications, interoperable P25 radio systems and advanced emergency notification technologies. PlantCML’s solutions are resident in 14 of the top 20 most populous U.S. cities and largest first responder operations.

About EADS North America

EADS North America is the North American operation of EADS, a global leader in aerospace, defense and related services. As a leader in all sectors of defense and homeland security, EADS North America and its parent company, EADS, contribute over $11 billion to the U.S. economy annually and support more than 200,000 American jobs through its network of suppliers and services. Operating in 17 states, EADS North America offers a broad array of advanced solutions to its customers in the commercial, homeland security, aerospace and defense markets.