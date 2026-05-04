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Is your state on the list? The 10 best states for police officers in 2026

The ranking compared all 50 states and D.C. across 30 metrics, including pay, training requirements, officer safety and job protections

May 04, 2026 10:50 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
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For the third year in a row, California has been named the best state to be a police officer, according to a new WalletHub analysis ranking all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

The 2026 report evaluated states across 30 indicators of what WalletHub calls “police-friendliness,” including officer pay, training requirements, job hazards and public safety investments.

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California again claimed the top spot, followed by Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Alaska ranked last overall.

“Some states make protecting and serving the public in a law enforcement career more appealing than others,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “The best states for police officers offer competitive compensation, supplemented by solid training that helps minimize the chances of deadly violence between officers and civilians.”

Source: WalletHub

Why California keeps ranking No. 1

California’s repeat ranking is driven largely by its combination of pay, training standards and statewide policies.

According to WalletHub, the state offers an average monthly starting salary of just over $5,600 and a median annual wage of nearly $85,400 for police and sheriff’s patrol officers, adjusted for cost of living — both among the highest in the nation.

Training requirements also set the state apart. California mandates 664 hours of basic training and 560 hours of field training, and officers must complete that training before working. The state also requires de-escalation training and has a Blue Alert system to help quickly locate suspects who seriously injure or kill officers.

In 2024, police unions in California disputed the state’s #1 ranking, stating that the survey ignored record-low staffing levels in major cities, slow emergency response times and mandatory overtime, along with other issues that affected officers’ daily work.

Other top-performing states

Connecticut ranked second, bolstered by the most extensive training requirements in the country. The state requires 1,321 hours of basic training and 400 hours of field training, while also reporting relatively low rates of officer assaults and police killings per capita.

Illinois placed third, driven in part by the highest median income for law enforcement officers — nearly $101,700 when adjusted for cost of living. The state also requires ongoing training, with officers completing 40 hours of continued education annually.

Where other states landed

The top 10 states for police officers in 2026 are:

  1. California
  2. Connecticut
  3. Illinois
  4. Maryland
  5. District of Columbia
  6. Colorado
  7. Minnesota
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Ohio

The bottom 10 are:

42. Mississippi
43. Vermont
44. Oregon
45. West Virginia
46. Alabama
47. Louisiana
48. Arkansas
49. Nevada
50. Hawaii
51. Alaska

How the rankings were calculated

WalletHub based its rankings on three main categories: opportunity and competition, law enforcement training requirements, and job hazards and protections.

The analysis incorporated data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, FBI, Bureau of Justice Statistics and the Officer Down Memorial Page.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.