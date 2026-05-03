Humanoids in uniform: Preparing for the future of policing

By Lieutenant Ravinder Singh

Police departments across the United States are wrestling with a problem that refuses to go away: not enough qualified people are stepping forward to wear the badge.

In mid-sized cities, this shortage is especially pressing because these agencies often lack the resources of larger departments but face the same community expectations. Recent data indicate that many mid-sized cities face low officer-to-population ratios, a challenge made worse by vacancies and workforce declines in departments with fewer than 250 officers. [1] At the same time, technology has been advancing at breakneck speed, offering possible tools to bridge the staffing gap.

One such tool is the humanoid robot, a machine designed to interact with humans and perform tasks once handled only by officers and professional staff. The use of humanoids in policing is moving out of the realm of science fiction into an emerging reality of real relevance to policing. The central question is whether humanoids, if deployed for non-critical incidents in the next decade, can truly improve efficiency in police operations.

| RELATED: Governing AI in policing: What law enforcement leaders need to know

The roots of a staffing crisis

The staffing crisis in law enforcement has been building for more than a decade. Recruitment and retention continue to decline, driven by changing public perceptions, increased scrutiny and competition from careers offering better work-life balance. [2,3] Over 70% of agencies now report that hiring is more difficult than it was five years ago. [4]

Even when departments attract candidates, lengthy hiring processes and rigorous background checks often deter applicants from completing them. [5] While some agencies have responded with bonuses, tuition assistance and higher salaries, mid-sized departments often lack the resources to compete, resulting in persistent vacancies and uneven staffing across regions.

Consequences for communities and officers

The consequences of staffing shortages are operational. When staffing falls short, response times increase, officers experience burnout and morale declines. [5] Communities feel the impact through delayed responses and reduced patrol visibility.

Mid-sized agencies are especially vulnerable because they lack the flexibility to shift personnel, meaning every vacancy affects frontline service. A national survey found that 65% of U.S. law enforcement agencies reduced services or eliminated specialized units due to staffing shortages, and 87% report they are not fully staffed. [4,6]

Low staffing also creates a cycle. Burned-out officers are more likely to leave or retire, further shrinking the workforce. From 2019 to 2022, resignations increased 47% and retirements rose 19%. [7] As pressure mounts, agencies are increasingly looking beyond traditional solutions, including humanoid robots for non-critical service and administrative duties.

Technology bridging the gap

The conversation about humanoids in policing has shifted from science fiction to serious planning. Advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and machine learning can soon make it feasible for humanoids to perform repetitive tasks such as taking minor reports, issuing traffic citations or providing information to the public. [8] Analysts predict millions of humanoid robots could be in the U.S. workforce by 2050; law enforcement is a natural candidate for early adoption. [5]

Examples already exist internationally. In China, police humanoids have been deployed to patrol public areas, assist with license plate recognition and provide information services to citizens. [9] In Dubai, police robots have been introduced for public service roles, including assisting tourists and filing complaints. [10] The Dubai government plans to enhance its security force by making 25% of it robotic by 2030. [11] In the private sector, security robots are now common in malls and corporate campuses, handling tasks like perimeter patrols and environmental monitoring. [12] Global reports show these robots provide nonstop monitoring, reduce injuries and staff workload, and are projected to drive law enforcement efficiency as the market grows rapidly in usage and investment, reflecting increasing public trust and operational success. These real-world pilots show that the technology is not hypothetical; it is already functioning in related industries.

Challenges in public trust and cultural acceptance

Still, several gaps stand in the way of widespread use. First, autonomous robotic technology remains imperfect. While humanoids can process data faster than humans, they lack the emotional intelligence, cultural awareness and discretion that many policing situations require. [13] Mistakes such as misidentifying suspects or mishandling sensitive interactions can erode public trust instantly, as seen in scenario planning exercises where a single viral error undermined a year of progress. [14]

Public acceptance is also shaped by culture. In Japan, robots are welcomed and integrated into daily life, from elder care to transit assistance to hotels and other public-facing services. In contrast, Western societies often view robots with suspicion, seeing them as job threats or symbols of over-policing. [15] Research shows acceptance of humanoids is higher when they serve in civil or support roles rather than in enforcement. [16] This means careful messaging and gradual introduction are essential if communities in the United States are to embrace humanoid policing. Given this possible reality, there are several hurdles to be overcome before humanoids are widely accepted. The key amongst these hurdles are the legal uncertainty over the use of robots for public safety, liability for doing so and ways we may wish to constrain the conduct of robots when in contact with their communities.

Legal and ethical uncertainty

Legal and ethical standards have not caught up with the pace of technology. Court rulings are still needed to clarify whether humanoids can lawfully participate in enforcement actions, how evidence they gather should be treated and who is accountable if they malfunction. [17] Without legislation, agencies risk lawsuits and public backlash. [17] Public acceptance tends to decline when robots are perceived as exercising authority or using force against people, since comfort levels are higher when humanoids perform low-risk or service-oriented tasks. [15,16] Their introduction is more likely to succeed when they are seen performing supportive functions such as public service, front desk staffing and high-visibility patrols.

Liability also remains unclear. If a humanoid injures someone or makes a biased decision, who is responsible, the department, the supervising officer or the manufacturer? [2] Just as gun manufacturers have been shielded from liability under the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which restricts lawsuits for the criminal misuse of firearms, police departments may argue that liability for humanoid errors outside the scope of operator control should rest with the manufacturers rather than the city itself. These questions mirror debates already happening in autonomous vehicles and healthcare robotics, but the stakes are even higher in policing where liberty and life are at risk. Until legislators, courts and law enforcement leaders establish clear standards, the rollout of humanoids will remain limited and cautious.

From an ethical standpoint, scholars emphasize that AI must be guided by four core principles: accountability (clear responsibility for outcomes), transparency (decisions that can be explained and understood), non-maleficence (avoiding harm) and fairness (protection against bias or discrimination). [19] Together, these standards form the foundation of widely accepted AI ethics frameworks designed to ensure safe and socially responsible use. Applying them to policing means that humanoids must be audited for bias, subject to human oversight and integrated in ways that prevent disproportionate impact on vulnerable communities. Moreover, fairness requires that humanoid deployment not exacerbate systemic inequities in enforcement or surveillance.

Despite these concerns, the future is one where robots will be in use in a variety of industries. Adopting them into policing would both save scarce public funds while also enhancing service to their respective communities.

Envisioning a balanced future

The desired future is not one where humanoids replace officers but one where they enhance policing. The goal for police departments should be a balanced model where humanoids take on routine, low-risk and administrative tasks, allowing human officers to focus on high-priority incidents and relationship building with the community. Imagine a humanoid taking a lobby report, translating for a community member who speaks limited English, or directing traffic at a collision scene or at a special event. This balanced approach is especially critical for mid-sized and smaller agencies, which often lack specialized units or excess personnel to absorb vacancies.

In this vision, humanoids serve as force multipliers. They would handle tasks such as non-emergency reports, traffic control and language translation at public counters, freeing up officers for investigations, proactive patrol and crisis intervention. They can also act as valuable partners in emergencies, gathering data through sensors and cameras before officers enter potentially dangerous environments. [20] Communities are more likely to trust humanoids when they are initially paired with officers, reinforcing the perception that robots are tools to support, not replace, law enforcement.

Building community trust through transparency

For officers, this means reduced workload, less burnout and greater job satisfaction. For communities, it means quicker responses, improved efficiency and the reassurance that technology is being used to support, not replace, the human connection. Cities that succeed will likely establish citizen advisory boards, open dashboards showing how humanoids are deployed and clear boundaries on their authority. [21] Police unions may object that deploying humanoids threatens sworn positions and bargaining power. However, prior research suggests that when support tools reduce repetitive burdens and allow officers to focus on core policing, morale and job satisfaction improve. [23] By offloading tedious or low-risk tasks, humanoids can help lower burnout and support workforce resilience, potentially offsetting union concerns.

Whether these humanoids are designed to look like a person or clearly resemble mechanical tools such as the robots used in warehouse automation will significantly influence how the public perceives them. [8] Research shows that public acceptance of AI robots depends heavily on design cues that affect perceived approachability, trust and social distance. [16] Communities may respond more favorably to designs that appear approachable yet distinctly non-human, reinforcing that these systems are assistive tools, not replacements for officers.

Transparency must go beyond policy statements. Real-time reporting, public oversight boards and clear restrictions on data collection can prevent misuse and reassure residents that technology is being applied responsibly. Ethical frameworks for AI emphasize fairness, accountability and respect for privacy standards that should be explicitly applied to humanoid policing to build trust. The difference between acceptance and resistance will likely come down to whether communities feel consulted, informed and respected.

Moving toward integration

Achieving this future requires deliberate action across several fronts. First, legislation must set the rules of the road. State and federal governments need to define acceptable uses, standards for accountability and protections against misuse. [14] Second, cybersecurity must be prioritized. Humanoids connected to networks are potential targets for hackers. A cyberattack could not only disable a robot but also allow criminals to manipulate or misuse it. Strong encryption, constant monitoring and human override systems are essential. [22]

Third, training and integration strategies should be gradual. Pairing humanoids with human officers during the early years will help communities adjust and allow officers to develop comfort in working alongside them. This phased approach also creates opportunities to collect feedback and make improvements before scaling up. Fourth, financial planning is critical. Humanoids require significant investment, not only in initial purchase but in storage, charging, maintenance and software updates. Smaller cities in particular must seek creative funding models, such as federal grants, regional partnerships or shared technology pools. [5] Transparent budgeting and cost-benefit analysis will be key to sustaining long-term adoption.

Conclusion

Policing faces a dilemma: staffing shortages are straining departments while community expectations continue to grow. The causes are clear: declining interest in policing careers, heightened scrutiny and limited resources. The effects are equally clear: slower responses, burned-out officers and worried communities. Humanoids offer a potential solution, but their success depends on how thoughtfully they are integrated.

If agencies rush ahead without safeguards, the risks of malfunction, bias or public mistrust could outweigh the benefits. But if departments take the time to set standards, protect against cyber threats, involve the community and use humanoids only for tasks that enhance rather than replace human work, the outcome could be transformative. By 2032, the future of policing could feature humanoids as trusted partners, working alongside officers, improving efficiency and helping communities feel both safe and connected. The choice is not whether this future will arrive, but how prepared we will be when it does.

References

1. Police Executive Research Forum. Workforce trends in law enforcement. 2021.

2. Joh EE. Policing police robots. UCLA Law Review. 2016.

3. Li A. Why work-life balance is non-negotiable for young professionals. 2025.

4. Police1. The state of police recruitment and retention: A continuing concern. 2024.

5. Morgan Stanley. Could AI robots help fill the labor gap?. 2024.

6. Police1. Lexipol survey uncovers alarming staffing shortages and stress levels reported by first responders. 2024.

7. SpeakWrite. Police turnover rate: Why officers are quitting and what agencies can do. 2024.

8. Ballocchi A. How cognitive humanoid robots are revolutionizing the workplace.

9. Xinhua. Robocops hit Chinese city streets. 2025.

10. Interesting Engineering. World’s first robot police officer begins patrolling Dubai. 2017.

11. Gulf News. Dubai Police introduce world’s first robot officer. 2017.

12. CNN. Security robots are starting to join the ranks of human guards. 2024.

13. Mansouri M, Hayler M. Critical cultural robotics network.

14. Isaacs M, Friedman B, Heydari F. Regulating police robots. 2023.

15. Rao S. When robots and culture collide. 2023.

16. Asian Journal for Public Opinion Research. Public acceptance of AI robots: A power distance perspective and contributory factors.

17. Mather M. Killer robots have been approved to fight crime. 2022.

18. Giffords Law Center. Gun industry immunity.

19. Pfeiffer L. Ethics of artificial intelligence: Accountability, transparency, and fairness in practice. 2023.

20. English J. How teleoperated robotics will change patrol response. 2024.

21. Russo D. Robots in law enforcement – Guardians of order.

22. IOActive. Hacking robots before Skynet. 2017.

23. RTI International. Addressing police turnover: Challenges, strategies, and future research directions. 2022.

About the author

Lt. Ravinder Singh

Lieutenant Ravinder Singh has faithfully served the City of San Pablo since December 2007. In May 2022, he was promoted to Lieutenant and currently oversees the Priority Oriented Policing Unit. His areas of responsibility include the Crisis Response Team, Community Outreach, Tobacco Enforcement, Training, Traffic, Field Training, Information Technology, and the Police Cadets and Explorers programs. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Lieutenant Singh is committed to enhancing public safety through innovation, collaboration and community partnership.

This article is based on research conducted as a part of the CA POST Command College. It is a futures study of a particular emerging issue of relevance to law enforcement. Its purpose is not to predict the future; rather, to project a variety of possible scenarios useful for planning and action in anticipation of the emerging landscape facing policing organizations.

The article was created using the futures forecasting process of Command College and its outcomes. Managing the future means influencing it — creating, constraining and adapting to emerging trends and events in a way that optimizes the opportunities and minimizes the threats of relevance to the profession.

| NEXT: How AI is helping police tackle digital evidence overload