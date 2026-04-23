REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Investigations

Ohio officer resigns, chief placed on leave after visiting schools for immigration ‘wellness checks’

Gratis Police Chief Tonina Lamanna, who was accompanied by Officer Jeff Baylor, visited three schools, claiming to be conducting wellness checks on behalf of ICE

April 23, 2026 11:20 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CINCINNATI — An Ohio officer has resigned after he and the department’s chief were placed on leave over immigration “wellness checks” they tried to conduct at three Cincinnati schools, WLWT reported.

Gratis Police Officer Jeff Baylor and Chief Tonina Lamanna visited three schools, Western Hills University High School, Rees E. Price Academy and Roberts Academy, seeking access to campus. Cincinnati Public Schools alleged that Baylor and Lamanna arrived unannounced and said they were there to conduct “wellness checks” on behalf of ICE, WLWT reported.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The officers were turned away at each school and did not interact with any students, district officials stated.

Interim Gratis Police Department Manager Matt Jones told WLWT that the city council had received Baylor’s resignation but had not yet voted on it. Jones stated that the city of Gratis has suspended its 287(g) agreement with ICE indefinitely.

Baylor told WLWT that he was asked to accompany Lamanna in a backup capacity and did not speak to school officials.

“I did not insinuate that I have a federal license or that I am there on behalf of any federal agency,” said Baylor. “She handled all the talking. I stayed silent through the whole day, because again, that’s not my job.”

ICE also issued a statement to WLWT, confirming it was aware of the officers’ actions and calling the Gratis Police Department a partner. The agency stated that the school visits were not intended to be an enforcement action and did not involve any federal officers.

The statement detailed agency efforts to locate unaccompanied minors who entered the U.S. illegally and were allegedly placed with “unvetted sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers.”

Trending
ICE_112519_news.jpg
Legal
Colo. prosecutors charge ICE agent with assault of protester
The agent was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief for allegedly putting a protester in a chokehold
April 22, 2026 05:48 PM
AI investigation
Artificial Intelligence
AI platform to be used in cold case investigations through nonprofit partnership
From transcribing 1990s-era interview tapes to analyzing modern surveillance video, a new AI partnership is helping investigators sift through evidence to find the missing link
April 22, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
PA LODD (7).png
Officer Down
Ala. officer killed in crash with commercial truck
Officer Dallas Hinton, 25, had served the Thomasville Police Department for two years and was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran
April 23, 2026 08:38 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Vehicle Incidents and Issues
‘Deliberate act': Man drives car into Philadelphia Police station lobby, injuring 5
The man crashed into the station shortly after he was involved in a domestic call, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel stated
April 21, 2026 05:01 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
campus large 140513-185.jpg
Continuing Education & Criminal Justice Programs
University of San Diego opens renowned leadership practicum to all public safety professionals
The 7-week, fully online course is now open for enrollment
April 21, 2026 01:54 PM

Investigations Legal
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com