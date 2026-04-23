Ohio officer resigns, chief placed on leave after visiting schools for immigration ‘wellness checks’

CINCINNATI — An Ohio officer has resigned after he and the department’s chief were placed on leave over immigration “wellness checks” they tried to conduct at three Cincinnati schools, WLWT reported.

Gratis Police Officer Jeff Baylor and Chief Tonina Lamanna visited three schools, Western Hills University High School, Rees E. Price Academy and Roberts Academy, seeking access to campus. Cincinnati Public Schools alleged that Baylor and Lamanna arrived unannounced and said they were there to conduct “wellness checks” on behalf of ICE, WLWT reported.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The officers were turned away at each school and did not interact with any students, district officials stated.

Interim Gratis Police Department Manager Matt Jones told WLWT that the city council had received Baylor’s resignation but had not yet voted on it. Jones stated that the city of Gratis has suspended its 287(g) agreement with ICE indefinitely.

Baylor told WLWT that he was asked to accompany Lamanna in a backup capacity and did not speak to school officials.

“I did not insinuate that I have a federal license or that I am there on behalf of any federal agency,” said Baylor. “She handled all the talking. I stayed silent through the whole day, because again, that’s not my job.”

ICE also issued a statement to WLWT, confirming it was aware of the officers’ actions and calling the Gratis Police Department a partner. The agency stated that the school visits were not intended to be an enforcement action and did not involve any federal officers.

The statement detailed agency efforts to locate unaccompanied minors who entered the U.S. illegally and were allegedly placed with “unvetted sponsors who were actually smugglers and sex traffickers.”