Union County Public Safety Goes Live on Inform CAD and Mobile to Support their Regional Multi-Agency Dispatch Operations

SAN DIEGO, CA (DECEMBER, 2013) – In 2010, Union County (New Jersey) entered into an agreement to provide Police, Fire, and EMS dispatch services to the Borough of Fanwood. The arrangement was the first of its kind for the County and provided the Borough with a savings of $260,000 over the three-year agreement. Since then, the shared service model has become increasingly popular, and as a result the Union County Department of Public Safety has realized the need to implement a modern system able to handle the demands of a robust county dispatch center.

As such, the Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders is proud to announce the implementation of a new computer aided dispatch (CAD) and mobile system which provides the modern technology needed to handle the increased demands. Developed by TriTech Software Systems, Inform CAD and Mobile provide Union County Public Safety with a high performance communications solution for their Police, Fire, and EMS agencies.

Key Facts:

• The Union County Department of Public Safety in New Jersey serves a population of more than 500,000 citizens; in 2012 the County expanded its dispatch operations in an effort toward creating a larger regional center to accommodate additional agencies and provide economies of scale. Today, the Union County Police Dispatch Center provides services to 17 agencies and processes approximately 52,000 calls per year.

• In order to increase efficiencies and accommodate more agencies, the County implemented Inform CAD and Mobile from TriTech Software Systems. The multi-agency computer aided dispatch and integrated mobile data are perfectly suitable for the multi-jurisdictional dispatch functionality for the County’s surrounding agencies. As a flexible and scalable system, Inform CAD and Mobile can easily be expanded in the event that Union County continues to incorporate new communities to the County Dispatch Center.

• With the TriTech Inform solution, Union County Public Safety is able to provide their communities improved emergency response. Personnel in the Communications Center and in the field will be able to operate under a common platform for quick access to incident and historical information for improved situational awareness. Inform CAD and Mobile provide the most advanced combined capabilities to ensure the right resources arrive on-scene in the shortest amount of time.

Supporting Quotes:

Linda Carter, Chairman, Union County Board of Chosen Freeholders

“The safety of our residents is of utmost importance to myself and my colleagues on the Freeholder Board. We embrace changes and technology that will improve our efficiency and move us in a direction where we can continue to improve the quality of life for all of Union County.”

Andrew Moran, Director, Union County Department of Public Safety

“In an area with such a diverse population and landscape, the public safety needs of each of our towns vary greatly. What is so exciting about this endeavor is that with the help of TriTech’s technology, we will be able to streamline several processes to create one fast and efficient response system no matter where the emergency takes place within the County.”

Darrin Reilly, Chief Operating Officer, TriTech Software Systems

“Regional public safety projects are complex operations because each agency operates under its own set of requirements. We work in sync with our customers, from discovery to cutover, in order to ensure a smooth transition for all the users and their agencies involved. We commend the team at Union County for taking great strides in providing a regional public safety dispatch system that will benefit its citizens and surrounding communities. Our focus on customer service and research and development helps to ensure that TriTech’s solutions can serve Union County’s needs as they continue to grow for many years to come.”

