Apopka Doubles Radio Capacity, Gains Secure Communications with Central Florida First Responders

City is first to deploy and accept Motorola Solutions’ industry-leading Project 25 (P25) Phase 2 Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) trunking system with Dynamic Dual Mode

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI), a leading provider of innovative, mission-critical communications for government customers, and the City of Apopka, Fla., today announced the world’s first deployment and acceptance of a dual mode ASTRO® 25 system with P25 TDMA trunking. A P25 standards-compliant solution, ASTRO 25 with P25 TDMA trunking is part of Motorola’s Next Generation Public Safety portfolio of solutions that is transforming public safety operations and strengthening the mission-critical communications core.

The P25 communications system is being used by Apopka police, fire and emergency management personnel, as well as by Apopka Public Works. The system gives Apopka enhanced coverage and interoperability with surrounding agencies utilizing 700 and 800 MHz frequencies, without the need for adding frequency bands, antenna sites or stations.

KEY FACTS

• Apopka is using Motorola’s award-winning APX™ series of P25 mission-critical two-way radios, including 85 APX 7500 mobile radios and 250 APX 7000 portable radios. APX radios provide optimal functionality, loud and clear audio and multi-band functionality in one device, allowing first responders the freedom to seamlessly connect between multiple frequencies for better communications with agencies, improved mobility, officer safety and response time.

• P25 TDMA technology enabled Apopka to double channel capacity from five to 10 channels for more efficient use of spectrum and improved system access to manage emergencies.

• Using Motorola’s software upgradeable GTR 8000 Base Station, Apopka public safety agencies operating on 800 MHz TDMA use Motorola’s Dynamic Dual Mode feature to communicate with Apopka Public Works and neighboring agencies using 700 MHz Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA) technology. The software feature offers seamless interoperability between P25 FDMA and P25 TDMA users, dynamically allocating a call based on available resources without any user intervention or awareness.

• The Apopka ASTRO 25 system is also enhanced with integrated voice and data capabilities, secure encrypted communications, automatic vehicle location (AVL) and over the air programming (OTAP). Apopka is taking advantage of Motorola’s feature- and application-rich APX radios, which include integrated GPS, text messaging, intelligent lighting and user controlled radio profiles.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Richard Anderson, chief administrative officer, City of Apopka

“As a Motorola customer for more than 30 years, we were confident that Motorola Solutions’ P25 TDMA solution would double our system capacity and improve our overall operations. Multiple agencies share our system; it did not matter that we adopted P25 TDMA and some others have not done so. We can communicate seamlessly with all of them, including public works operating in 700 MHz FDMA. The support provided by Motorola’s product and systems groups was invaluable in meeting the challenges of implementing this new technology.”

Robert M. Manley, chief of police, City of Apopka

“I sleep better at night knowing that if one of my officers has an emergency and is not able to talk, that officer can be located immediately using the GPS feature of Motorola Solutions’ APX series radios. Throughout the system deployment, we have heard that the outlying areas are receiving better coverage and our users are experiencing improved voice quality. This has been a win all the way around for us.”

Marshall Wright, vice president, Sales and Services, Motorola Solutions

“The City of Apopka has achieved a significant milestone in becoming the world’s first to deploy and accept a dual mode P25 Phase 2 TDMA system with integrated voice and data. Apopka’s technology leadership is generating significant interest in its communications capabilities as evidenced by numerous technology visits from other public safety agencies and first responders from around the world. Motorola Solutions is proud of its role in bringing Next Generation Public Safety solutions to Apopka and helping ensure that first responders have the communications they need in the moments that matter for the city and its residents.”

SUPPORTING RESOURCES

Website: Project 25 TDMA with Dynamic Dual Mode

Website: Project 25 TDMA White Paper

Website: APX Series P25 Two-Way Radios

Portal: Motorola Solutions Next Generation Public Safety

Twitter: @MotPublicSafety

Facebook: Motorola Public Safety

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for enterprise and government customers. Through leading-edge innovation and communications technology, it is a global leader that enables its customers to be their best in the moments that matter. Motorola Solutions trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “MSI.” To learn more, visit www.motorolasolutions.com. For ongoing news, please visit our media center or subscribe to our news feed.