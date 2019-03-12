Motorola Solutions acquires Avtec, Inc., leader in dispatch communications

Acquisition adds new capabilities to Motorola Solutions’ land mobile radio and broadband platforms for both public safety and commercial customers.



CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions, Inc. today announced it has acquired Avtec, Inc., a leading U.S. provider of advanced dispatch solutions for public safety and commercial customers.



Based in South Carolina, Avtec provides voice over internet protocol (VoIP) dispatch services over land mobile radio (LMR) and broadband networks. Its services enable customers, including airlines, railroads and energy companies, to connect operations center personnel using Avtec dispatch solutions with workers in the field using two-way radios.



“Avtec’s industry-leading solutions enable business-critical communications across diverse industries,” said John Kedzierski, corporate vice president of Infrastructure and Systems, Motorola Solutions. “Avtec expands our public safety and commercial portfolios, allowing us to offer an end-to-end platform for customers to communicate, coordinate resources and secure their facilities. As part of our portfolio, Avtec will continue to offer dispatch solutions for a number of radio network vendors so its customers and channel partners can maximize their integration options.”



“Motorola Solutions has been a committed partner to Avtec for years,” said Michael Branning, retiring chief executive officer of Avtec. “Under Motorola Solutions, Avtec will continue to evolve the Scout platform and maintain the culture of service our customers and channel partners have come to expect.”



About Motorola Solutions

