Motorola Solutions announces mapping, analytics enhancements to CommandCentral Aware software

Enhancements to cloud-based application enable first responders to have eyes on a scene in seconds.

CHICAGO — The moment a 911 call is received, the influx of data begins: incident information from the caller, dispatcher notes, location of first responders, historical records, sensor data and more. To bring

together and make sense of multiple data sources, Motorola Solutions today announced enhancements to CommandCentral Aware, its situational awareness application that provides one cohesive view of an incident as it unfolds.



CommandCentral Aware now offers enhanced:

Video and Analytics, which enable real-time access to video feeds near an incident, and video and license plate recognition (LPR) analytics bring a user's attention to key video content. In addition, CommandCentral Aware is integrated with CommandCentral Vault for digital evidence management, simplifying the process of storing relevant video.

Sensors and Alerts, which provide the command center with the real-time location and status of first responders, including alerts for weapon drawn, "man down," shots fired, vest pierced and vehicle impact.

“CommandCentral Aware enables public safety agencies to have eyes on a scene in seconds and provides critical, actionable information, helping improve safety for both citizens and first responders,” said Andrew Sinclair, corporate vice president and general manager, Motorola Solutions Software Enterprise. “Public safety agencies can tailor the software to their needs, deploy it quickly via the cloud and take advantage of enhanced security and seamless updates.”



CommandCentral Aware is part of Motorola Solutions’ comprehensive CommandCentral software suite, which helps agencies work smarter and more efficiently from call to case closure. It is available now in North America.



