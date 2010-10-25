Motorola Solutions Announces Three Next Generation Video Systems at IACP 2010

Innovative technologies enhance mission-critical video for public safety



ORLANDO, Fla., - The Motorola Solutions business of Motorola, Inc. today at the 2010 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference, announced the launch of three new video solutions: Realtime Video Intelligence (RTVI), Optimized Video Security and ALT1000 Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Surveillance Trailer. Building on a long-standing commitment to the video surveillance market, Motorola’s latest solutions will enable public safety agencies to expand their fixed-video systems to mobile environments, allowing them to transmit and receive video on the move for greater coverage and increased officer safety and effectiveness.

KEY FACTS

Realtime Video Intelligence (RTVI) wireless video access and collaboration system

Performing in real-world wireless scenarios, RTVI dynamically adjusts video to match available bandwidth, ensuring optimum use of resources.

RTVI works seamlessly with public safety LTE equipment to ensure urgent information is disseminated reliably.

Additional features of Motorola’s RTVI system include:

Supported by a variety of client form factors, including desktop PC clients, in-vehicle workstation or laptop clients, and handheld computer clients

Enables live video streaming from a vehicle equipped with an MVX1000 system

Ability to deal with short-term signal loss by compensating for lost video data using error correction

Awareness of client capabilities including formatting video streams to each viewing device

Allows for integration of multiple sources, including fixed video, mobile video and third-party video equipment

Can be controlled or viewed remotely from a command center or parked vehicle

Optimized Video Security

Integrates all audio, data and video coming into the command center by prioritizing and selecting the most urgent, relevant information for dispatchers

Provides consultation to address customer needs including a roadmap to evolve Motorola’s systems, helping to anticipate future needs

Allows customers to get the maximum benefit from new or existing video solutions

ALT1000 ALPR Surveillance Trailer

Integrates all of Motorola’s ALPR advantages in a discreet platform that can be deployed in a strategic location for hours or days

Employs best-in-class plate recognition capabilities from Motorola partner, PIPS Technology, a Federal Signal Company

Leverages the MW810 workstation to expand and support additional software functions

Additional features include:

Radar trailer functionality and appearance allows inconspicuous plate monitoring

Ability to scan and record plates on passing vehicles, alerting by e-mail or SMS any plates of interest

RTVI, Optimized Video Security and ALT1000 are among the Motorola Next Generation Public Safety solutions being featured in Booth #2947 at IACP through Oct. 26 in Orlando. Motorola also will be showcasing its expertise in video security with the MVX1000 In-Car Digital Video System and MW810 Mobile Workstations.

SUPPORTING QUOTE

Tim Boyle, vice president, Applications Products and Solutions team, Motorola Solutions

“With technologies like Realtime Video Intelligence, ALT1000 and Optimized Video Security, Motorola is leading the way in making mission-critical video a reality for public safety - at the edge and in the command center. Our video system solutions are helping customers around the world get the maximum benefit from their deployments.”

About Motorola

Motorola is known around the world for innovation in communications and is focused on advancing the way the world connects. From broadband communications infrastructure, enterprise mobility and public safety solutions to mobile and wireline digital communication devices that provide compelling experiences, Motorola is leading the next wave of innovations that enable people, enterprises and governments to be more connected and more mobile. For more information, please visit www.motorola.com.