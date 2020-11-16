Motorola Solutions’ technologies help Wis. communications center keep community, responders safe

Waukesha County, Wis. first responders received nearly 250,000 calls last year for emergency help; they answered with a dedicated team of professionals and cutting-edge communication technologies from Motorola Solutions.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — When an emergency strikes and time is of the essence, Waukesha County’s residents and visitors call or text 9-1-1 to connect with the Waukesha County Communications Center (WCC), where more than 40 everyday heroes dispatch first responders and coordinate radio communications for 19 police departments and 19 fire departments. This fall, WCC was featured in a major network television documentary series that captures how dispatchers calmly reassure and guide callers while simultaneously sharing information with and coordinating support from first responders rushing to the scene.

“There are two key elements to fast, effective emergency response, which are people and technology,” said Gary Bell, WCC’s director of emergency preparedness. “I’m fortunate to be working with an amazing team of dispatchers who embody what it means to serve our community. We also use some of the most advanced integrated software and radio technologies to quickly answer calls for help, share critical information and communicate across agencies.”

Behind the scenes, dispatchers use a network of software technologies to share information and coordinate a response. WCC works closely with technology provider Motorola Solutions to use some of the most advanced mission-critical communication solutions to address almost 250,000 calls per year. Here’s a look at what happens from the time a call is placed to when first responders arrive at the scene to help someone in need.

A 9-1-1 call comes in: Dispatchers are the “first” first responders. When they answer a call for help, they immediately focus on obtaining the location of the emergency and key details that will help them determine if they need to send police, firefighters or emergency medical technicians (EMT) to the scene. Using Motorola Solutions’ CallWorks First responders are dispatched: Every second is critical when first responders need to help someone in an emergency. The dispatcher is responsible for connecting those in need with those who can help - it’s a high stress role communicating simultaneously with the 9-1-1 caller and the first responders. They use Motorola Solutions’ MCC 7500 First responders are coordinating on scene: It is impossible to predict where every incident will take place and what kind of incident it will be. Interoperable communications is essential because dispatchers, police officers, firefighters, EMT, county agencies and others need to be able to communicate and coordinate with each other. Waukesha County uses a mission-critical ASTRO® 25 CirrusCentral Management

“9-1-1 dispatchers are heroes. They are the lifeline to people in need, guiding them through emergencies, while seamlessly coordinating responses with first responders,” said Chris Lonnett, vice president of Central Region Sales, Motorola Solutions. “Calling 9-1-1 can be the worst day in someone’s life. Our mission is to help citizens in our communities when they need it most by working with our customers, such as Waukesha County, to deliver technology that supports and serves the heroes who help us during our most critical moments.”

