Motorola Solutions to showcase security solutions for India’s emergency services

Mission-critical ecosystem of video and voice solutions brought to life at major policing and homeland security expo.

GURUGRAM, India — When dealing with crime and crisis, law enforcement agencies are expected to respond swiftly, efficiently and with full accountability.

Motorola Solutions, a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics, is presenting innovative tactical communication and video intelligence solutions from its public safety ecosystem at Police Expo 2020 organised by FICCI in Gurugram, India.



Video security and analytics solutions on display include security cameras, body-worn video and mobile license plate recognition cameras, as well as AI-powered analytics.

Motorola Solutions will also demonstrate its mission-critical technologies including unified communication to connect radio and broadband device users to secure and reliable push-to-talk services.



These advanced solutions help control room workers and first responders to communicate and act on vital information in real time and reflect Motorola Solutions’ experience working closely with India’s public safety agencies for more than 30 years.

“Having instant voice communication and the right data is crucial to making fast and accurate decisions in times of emergency,” Raghav Chaudhari, Motorola Solutions’ head of business development for South & South East Asia, said. “This enables law enforcement agencies to deploy their resources where they are needed most, leading to better and safer outcomes for the wider community.”

Globally, public safety agencies are looking for technologies to maximise efficiency within their daily operations and respond to more sophisticated threats.

India also plans to continue professionalising and modernising its security workforces through technology innovation, supporting its ambitions to become a USD $5 trillion economy by 2025 with a vision to develop more than 100 smart and safe cities.



Subodh Vardhan, Motorola Solutions’ managing director for South & South East Asia said that bolstering security, stability and building trust between citizens and the police force are all important ingredients to make India’s vision a reality. “Law enforcement agencies are under great pressure to be more proactive and available than ever before,” Vardhan said. “With the right combination of video, software and voice solutions, India’s law enforcement agencies can communicate and manage their workflows more effectively while increasing collaboration between officers and citizens.”

Raghav Chaudhari will share his insights on long-term approaches to integrating advanced technology within India’s police agencies at Police Expo 2020’s expert panel session “Next Generation Technologies for SMART Police Cops” at 2:30 p.m. on March 5.



Visit the Motorola Solutions booth at #44-45.

Keeping the Streets Safer with Body-Worn Video

Multiple global studies have shown that body-worn cameras help to deter aggression and protect workers on the front line. They also provide secure evidence to assist with court proceedings. Motorola Solutions provides robust, secure, user-friendly body-worn cameras for police, prison services, security teams, emergency services workers and commercial organisations.



Motorola Solutions’ portfolio of body-worn video cameras provides frontline teams with intuitive solutions for capturing crucial video evidence. These video solutions record high-quality video evidence, all easily managed through Motorola Solutions’ evidence management platform, CommandCentral Vault.

Focusing on attention with AI-Powered Video

Motorola Solutions’ video security solutions include advanced video management software, designed to transform the way users interact with and gain situational awareness from their video security systems.



The latest Avigilon Control Centre (ACC) 7 video management software introduces Focus of Attention, a cutting-edge user interface for live video monitoring. Rather than watching static video feeds, Focus of Attention uses artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-learning video analytics and Unusual Motion Detection technologies to determine what information is important and should be presented to security operators.



By providing actionable information immediately to users, the system is designed to help ensure that critical events do not go unnoticed. This new level of proactive response is set to help change the future of video security operations.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command centre software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.