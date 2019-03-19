Ohio city and county select mission-critical technologies from Motorola Solutions

Springfield, Ohio and Clark County, Ohio will use Motorola Solutions technologies to seamlessly share critical information from the time a 911 call is placed to resolution of an incident.

CHICAGO — When a 911 call is placed, information needs to be shared quickly and accurately with first responders who are dispatched to the scene. Motorola Solutions was selected by Springfield, Ohio and Clark County, Ohio to provide command center software to take incoming 911 calls, share and manage critical incident information, and communicate across agencies to coordinate a response.



“There is no doubt in our minds that Motorola Solutions’ integrated software offers the best options for our first responders,” said Paul Hicks, communications manager, City of Springfield. “Through the state’s trusted partnership with Motorola Solutions, we are confident that they will deliver the best end-to-end solutions for our command center.”



Motorola Solutions technologies selected by Springfield and Clark County work together to share information seamlessly during every step of an incident response. This includes:

911 emergency call handling: When a 911 call is placed, dispatchers will answer the call by using Motorola Solutions’ CallWorks browser-based software, which provides simplified call flows to enable fast and accurate response.

Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD): Motorola Solutions' Flex CAD software allows dispatchers to share call information across agencies such as law, fire and emergency medical services to keep all parties up to date.

Records Management Software (RMS): Motorola Solutions' Flex Records provides a centralized repository for case details including names, property and vehicle information, and other essential data.

Dispatch consoles: Motorola Solutions' MCC 7500 IP consoles are used by dispatchers to communicate over the ASTRO ® 25 land-mobile radio (LMR) system with first responders in the field using two-way radios.

Ohio MARCS ASTRO 25 statewide system: Using the Ohio MARCS statewide system by Motorola Solutions, Springfield and Clark County will have seamless communications with other users across the state.

“We are excited to have all Clark County agencies join the statewide MARCS system,” said Mike Combs, Clark County 911 coordinator. “Being on the same network is another step toward direct and efficient communication among first responders in our state.”



“Springfield and Clark County have made it a priority to be able to quickly and accurately share information for fast and seamless communications between citizens and first responders who help keep them safe,” said Chris Lonnett, vice president of sales, Motorola Solutions.



