Public safety LTE and 5G market set for rapid expansion

New report highlights the increasing reliance on IP-based solutions for first responders and the role of 5G in public safety broadband’s evolution

DUBLIN — The global public safety LTE and 5G industry is on the brink of significant expansion, according to a new report by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The report, “Public Safety LTE Market by Solutions, Applications, Devices, Service Provider Revenues and Subscriptions 2023 - 2028,” provides an in-depth analysis of the technology, market size, and key trends within the public safety LTE and 5G industry, predicting substantial growth from 2023 through 2028.

The market for public safety and other mission-critical communications is developing rapidly as technologies evolve to meet the emerging demand for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. The public safety community is increasingly relying on IP-based solutions for first responders, such as ambulance, police, and fire services, as well as overall coordination in the event of a disaster.

The report emphasizes the necessity for next-generation public safety communications infrastructure capable of handling various types of communications traffic in real-time and with the highest Quality of Service (QoS) possible. These QoS requirements are on-demand and cannot be scheduled like many other mission-critical services, necessitating guaranteed service levels 24/7, as opposed to the best-effort services of traditional IP-based services in non-mission critical public networks.

LTE and 5G are highlighted as the most advantageous solutions for secure wireless broadband networks, which need to support the unique devices, communications, and content delivery requirements of public safety organizations. However, commercial wireless broadband equipment and networks were not originally developed with first responder applications in mind. To address this, vendors are developing dedicated, secure LTE and 5G networks with equipment optimized for emergency services applications.

The report also draws attention to the role of supporting technologies such as edge computing, which will play an important role in supporting ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) for both voice and URLLC enabled applications such as augmented reality and public safety video and content sharing.

The full report is available on the ResearchAndMarkets.com website.

