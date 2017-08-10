Sonim helps public safety get FirstNet-ready at APCO 2017
Field-tested, mission critical handsets and accessories available now
SAN MATEO, Calif. — Sonim Technologies, the global leader in mission critical LTE-based handsets for public safety, is teaming up with more than a dozen technology leaders at the APCO Annual Conference and Expo in Denver, Aug. 13-16.
Sonim has made public safety a priority and has collaborated with public safety professionals over the past several years to develop a robust Band 14 communications solution for first responders that is FirstNet ready. Sonim’s purpose-built LTE mobile handsets, ultra-rugged accessories and customized partner applications have increased first responder effectiveness and safety.
Our commitment to improving public safety communications was recently recognized through the award of a $1.4M grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). Sonim will leverage this grant to advance mission critical voice by creating an open-source platform to address both on-network and off-network end-to-end mission critical push-to-talk (MCPTT).
“Sonim has pioneered mission critical solutions for public safety in the past few years with the XP7,” said Bob Escalle, Vice President – Public Safety Market Segment. “While FirstNet was in its early developmental stages, Sonim focused on building the XP7 based on feedback from first responders to meet their specialized needs.”
Now that states have been afforded access to their FirstNet portals and are reviewing their plans, even more attention is being given to the types of devices that will be used on the network.
“There will be a number of devices available to public safety professionals as the FirstNet network evolves. Choosing the right device to meet the specific needs of your department or agency will be a critical decision,” said Roger Wespe, National Public Safety Strategy and Technology Manager for Sonim Technologies. “Sonim has the tools and the track record of equipping first responders with mission critical-grade handsets that have been proven over and over again in the field.”
Sonim will be at APCO 2017 to discuss its latest mission critical solutions. To schedule a meeting with Sonim, please send an email to publicsafety@sonimtech.com.
If you have questions about our solution or wish to see our handsets in action, our XP product family and accessories will be on display at the following booths:
|
Name
|
Booth Number
|
AdvanceTec
|
1438
|
Codan Radio Communications
|
607
|
ESChat
|
1315
|
IBM
|
717
|
Intrepid Networks
|
2015
|
JPS Interoperability Solutions
|
408
|
JVCKENWOOD
|
1315
|
KOVA Corporation
|
1320
|
Mutualink
|
946
|
NextNav
|
1146
|
Parallel Wireless
|
1946
|
TESSCO Technologies
|
1750
|
TRX Systems
|
621
For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com or email us at publicsafety@sonimtech.com.
ABOUT SONIM TECHNOLOGIES:
Sonim Technologies is a provider of mission critical solutions designed specifically for professionals in the public safety and defense space. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged, mission ready LTE handsets, applications and a suite of public safety-grade accessories, collectively designed to increase the productivity, accountability and safety for today’s first responders. Sonim’s commitment to delivering the most reliable and mission ready handset is amplified by our industry-leading, 3-year comprehensive warranty, which has redefined user expectations for ultra-rugged technology. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., and offers its products with mobile operators around the world.