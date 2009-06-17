U.S. Patent Issued to TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. for First Responder Wireless Emergency Alerting

Patent Allows Public Service Agencies to Target Emergency Alert Messages to Specific First Responders Based on Location and Capability

Annapolis, MD--(Marketwire) - TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) (NASDAQ: TSYS), a leading provider of mission-critical wireless communications, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued patent number 7,548,158 for “First Responder Wireless Emergency Alerting With Automatic Callback And Location Triggering.”

This TCS patent allows any public service agency -- e.g. military, federal and civilian public safety answering points (PSAPs) -- to provide emergency alert information to specific First Responders. As disclosed by the invention, First Responders who are best located and equipped to take action are identified and sent an emergency message. Once the message has been delivered with confirmation, an automatic call back from the First Responder’s mobile device triggers a location fix on his/her precise location. Dynamic content -- such as instructions, map images, URLs, and driving directions to the designated reporting location -- can then be generated and sent directly to individual First Responders based on their precise locations. The invention also provides for confirmation that the emergency message has been received by individual First Responders.

“Current emergency alert systems such as the Emergency Broadcast System, the Emergency Alert System, and All Alert are broadcast systems where anyone can receive the same generalized emergency information,” said Drew Morin, Chief Technology Officer of TCS. “This invention changes that paradigm, allowing the emergency professionals best able and equipped for response to receive specific emergency alert information. This innovative integration of disparate technologies in the fields of the Internet, computer databases, wireless voice and data communication, and emergency alerting represents a fundamental change in the ability to effectively respond to emergencies.”

Hazardous waste spills, chemical explosions or bomb threats are representative crisis situations where certified, trained professionals with incident-specific equipment can be located immediately and deployed to the scene. Wireless operators will be able to offer their public service agency customers the potentially life-saving advantages of this TCS invention, which is independent of CDMA or GSM networks and is wireless network standard agnostic. The TCS technology is in alignment with the intention of Next Generation 9-1-1, as developed by the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), by extending the emergency first responder network and delivering life-saving data while leveraging currently available commercial networks.

The technology covered by the new patent is included in the TCS Alerts™ solution portfolio which provides both consumer and government alerting using SMS, MMS and Cell Broadcast Delivery technologies. TCS Alerts provides geographically targeted messaging that is compatible with the Commercial Mobile Alerts System (CMAS) used for emergency alerting via cell broadcast technology. The company’s fully integrated, end-to-end messaging solutions support standard protocols and architectures including XML, SOAP, SSO, SIGTRAN, SS7, Diameter, SIP, and IMS.

TCS now holds 86 patents with over 230 applications pending.

About TeleCommunication Systems, Inc.

TeleCommunication Systems, Inc. (TCS) (NASDAQ: TSYS) engineers and delivers highly reliable wireless communications technology. TCS is a leader in wireless text messaging and location-based technology, including E9-1-1 services and commercial applications like navigation that use the precise location of a wireless device, and secure satellite-based communications systems and services. Customers include leading wireless and VoIP carriers around the world, cable MSOs, automotive telematics vendors, and agencies of the U.S. Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security. TCS is one of six primary vendors on a $5 billion Army Worldwide Satellite Systems Contract vehicle. For more information, visit www.telecomsys.com.

