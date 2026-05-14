The job was changing me and I didn’t see it

By Doug White

Twenty-five years as a deputy sheriff. Fourteen years in the Air Force. Bomb squad. Field training officer. Lieutenant.

I did not fall apart. I adapted. And the difference between those two words is the entire point of this article.

By the time I retired in 2023, I had been operating under chronic load for so long that I had stopped recognizing it as load. I called it the job. I called it discipline. I called it what it takes. I had language for everything except what was actually happening — and that absence of language cost me more than I can account for here.

What I didn’t know then, and know now, is that what I experienced had a shape. A timeline. A predictable pattern that shows up in first responders across every discipline, at every agency and in every part of the country. Not because they’re weak, but because the career is designed — structurally, by its schedules and demands and culture — to produce exactly this pattern in human beings who give everything to it.

What it looked like at year five

Around year five, sleep started to change. Not dramatically — just harder to stay asleep. I wrote it off. Every officer I knew wrote it off. It was just the job.

What was actually happening is that rotating shifts were disrupting my circadian rhythms in ways that compound over time. The brain needs deep restorative sleep to consolidate memory, regulate mood and reset the stress response system. The career wasn’t giving that back. And the hypervigilance that kept me sharp on the street wasn’t checking out when I did.

If a supervisor had asked me how I was sleeping at year five, I would have said “fine.” That would have been the wrong answer, and we both would have believed it.

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What it looked like at year 10

A decade in, the fatigue stopped responding to days off. Motivation had drifted. I was running the calls, putting in the hours, doing the job — but something had changed in how it felt. I had less patience than I used to. I was shorter with people. Empathy had shifted to apathy. Hope curdled into cynicism. I explained it as experience. As having seen too much. As knowing how things actually work.

I was good at hiding the strain of the load I was carrying in professional circles. I continued to drive harder and farther. Supervisors may read the strain of that load in others as attitude in some moments and performance in others. Nobody asked what was upstream. Nobody connected the sleep disruption, the shortened fuse and the creeping cynicism to a system under accumulating load. They did not have the language, so they responded to the behavior. The load continued.

What was actually happening included hormonal drift I wouldn’t understand for years — testosterone below age norms, thyroid function affected, the kinds of physiological changes that present exactly like depression and are frequently treated as depression while the actual driver goes unaddressed.

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What it looked like at year 20

By 20 years, my family had adapted around me in ways nobody talked about directly. There were things that had become not worth bringing up. There was a version of me at home that was physically present and somewhere else at the same time. I brought things through the front door that the people I loved had learned to work around.

My nervous system had been trained over two decades to maintain readiness. It did not have a reliable way to disengage. The threat scanning that was adaptive on the street was corrosive at the dinner table. I did not recognize this as a consequence of the career. I recognized it as something wrong with me.

That is the most important distinction in this entire article.

What I was experiencing was not a character failure. It was a predictable consequence of what sustained occupational load does to the human system — a system that was never trained toward recovery with the same rigor it was trained toward readiness. That realization didn’t come from the career. It came from a researcher I almost never found.

What the research gave me that the career never did

In early 2024, I encountered the work of Dr. Christopher Frueh — a clinical researcher who identified this exact pattern in military special operations forces and named it Operator Syndrome. The mechanism is extraordinarily high allostatic load: the cumulative biological cost of chronic activation without adequate recovery. Frueh has explicitly extended this framework to law enforcement, fire, EMS and dispatch. The mechanism is identical. The uniform is different.

When I read Frueh’s work, I recognized myself in every domain he described. Sleep disruption. Endocrine dysfunction. Cognitive drift. Behavioral health consequences. Relational breakdown. Transition and identity loss. Not as a diagnostic checklist — as a description of what the career had actually done to my system in predictable, interlocking ways. I used his work as a blueprint to guide my doctors and advocate for my care. It worked.

Initially, I almost missed the framework entirely. The research described exactly what I was experiencing, but the title threw me. I was not a special operator. Over the last year, I translated those concepts into language that fits first responders more broadly — because the pattern is not limited to one profession.

But the translation that matters most for this article is not the science. It’s this: I had all of that happening to me, and I did not have the language to name it, report it accurately to a doctor or ask a supervisor for anything specific. The only framework I had was the one the culture gave me — which said the answer was to be harder and ask for less, and that worked until it did not.

What leaders need to do differently

I spent time in the supervisory ranks. I understand the supervisor’s position from the inside. And I want to say directly: The supervisors who missed this in me were not bad leaders. They did not have a framework or the language for what they were seeing. They responded to the behavior in front of them because behavior is what the system gave them tools to address.

That has to change.

The officers in your briefing room right now — and yes, some of you — are somewhere on this timeline. Some are at year five, sleeping a little worse and writing it off. Some are at year 12, adapting in ways that are starting to affect the people around them. Some are at year 20, carrying a weight that has no name in your performance management system.

What the career-stage pattern tells us is that leadership’s most important interventions are not crisis responses — they are early conversations. Not the critical incident debrief. Not the EAP referral after something goes wrong. The check-in at the first sign that something is off. It is the direct question and the hard conversation that matters most. It is the leader who notices the drift before it becomes a case, a divorce or an end of watch.

What that conversation looks like is simpler than most leaders expect. It is not a formal sit-down. It is not a referral. It is a supervisor who has been paying enough attention to notice that something has shifted — and who has the courage to say so directly: “You seem different lately. Not in trouble, not in your work — just different. Are you okay?” That question, asked by someone who has already earned the right to ask it, opens a door that a performance review never will. The leader who asks it is not a counselor. They are someone who sees their people clearly enough to notice the drift — and values the person enough to name it before the system has to.

The leader who understands what the career costs — who sees the load accumulating in real time and takes organizational responsibility for creating conditions that interrupt it — is the only one positioned to change the outcome for the people they lead. Not a wellness program. Not a peer support referral. The leader, making the career sustainable by design rather than leaving durability to chance.

That is not a wellness conversation. It is a leadership conversation. And it starts with having a framework that names what you are actually looking at.

What chiefs and sheriffs should be doing differently is a longer conversation than this article can fully address. But it starts with recognizing that these patterns are predictable, cumulative and often visible long before they become crises.

I wish someone had handed me that framework at year five. I am handing it to you now.

About the author

Doug White is a retired Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy, U.S. Air Force veteran, former bomb tech and field training officer, and author of “Hiding in Plain Sight” (2025 International Impact Book Award). He has developed leadership resources and a point paper focused on Responder Syndrome and chronic occupational load in first responders at DougWhiteOfficial.com. Access the paper here.

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