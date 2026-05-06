Georgia town dissolves police department; all officers fired after dispute involving mayor’s wife

COHUTTA, Ga. — The Cohutta Police Department has been dissolved and all officers have been terminated, according to a notice posted on the department’s door.

The notice, attributed to Mayor Ron Shinnick, said the change took effect at 8:30 a.m. on May 6 and directed residents to contact Whitfield County for law enforcement services, according to WRCB.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office said it is immediately taking over policing services for the north Georgia town.

“As Sheriff and Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Whitfield County, it is my sworn duty to provide law enforcement services and protection to everyone in our community,” Sheriff Darren Pierce said in a statement.

Pierce said residents inside Cohutta city limits will continue to receive service and that emergency response times will not be affected.

The decision comes less than a week after town leaders and police officials publicly said they had resolved tensions surrounding the role of former town clerk Pam Shinnick, the mayor’s wife, WRCB reports.

The dispute began after several officers submitted complaint letters alleging Pam Shinnick continued to have access to town systems after her termination. Officers also raised concerns about delayed paychecks during the transition.

At a public meeting at the end of April, Mayor Shinnick, Police Chief Greg Fowler and town attorney Bryan Rayburn said the situation had been addressed.

“Through open dialogue and good faith mediation, we were able to come together, resolve concerns and reaffirm our shared commitment to serving the citizens of Cohutta with integrity and respect,” Fowler told WRCB at the time.

Rayburn said the town temporarily brought Pam Shinnick back under supervision to handle payroll because no one else was qualified to perform the work after her termination.

“The mini solution for a period of time was to bring Mrs. Shinnick back under supervision so that the business of the town could be completed,” Rayburn said.

Town officials also said an outside payroll company had been hired and that Pam Shinnick no longer had access to municipal systems.

According to WRCB, Shinnick informed the chief on May 6 that the police department would be shut down. Fowler is no longer employed by the town, and officers were reportedly clearing equipment from the building.

The town has not released an official statement explaining why the department was dissolved or whether the closure is permanent.

Hours after the notice was posted, the town council called for the mayor to resign, WTVC reports.

Cohutta has a population of around 700 people, according to the 2020 census.