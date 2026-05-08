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Under the lights, beyond the uniform: N.J. officer’s ‘American Idol’ moment

With support from her chief, Julia Sienna represented law enforcement on national TV while sharing her love of music with a national audience

May 08, 2026 07:43 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck

Julia Sienna Santiago had sung in uniform before.

At community events, 9/11 memorial services and law enforcement ceremonies across New Jersey, the 20-year-old Sea Girt special law enforcement officer, known on stage as Julia Sienna, had used her voice in rooms full of people who already understood what the uniform meant.

“American Idol” was different.

This time, Sienna walked into a national audition room. She jokingly handcuffed judge Luke Bryan for his tough critiques, then performed “I Would” by Connie Talbot in front of Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie, earning three yes votes and a golden ticket to Hollywood Week.

The decision was intentional. Sienna wanted the audience to see the person under the uniform, but she also wanted to do it the right way.

“I thought maybe it’d be cool,” Sienna said. “I’ve never seen somebody on television do that before, sing in a police uniform.”

Because department policy restricted use of official badges and patches, Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko worked with Sienna on a uniform that represented law enforcement without identifying the agency. The shirt and pants matched the department’s colors, but the official insignia was replaced with generic patches.

For Macko, the decision was simple: Follow policy, protect the department and support someone trying to use her platform in a positive way.

“She wanted to humanize what we do,” Macko said.

Sienna knew the uniform would draw attention, and she didn’t take that lightly.

Before the audition aired, she thought about how quickly people form opinions about law enforcement, especially online. She worried some viewers might see the uniform and make assumptions about her before hearing her sing or learning anything about who she was.

That’s where Macko’s support mattered. He didn’t dismiss the idea or treat her dream as a distraction. He helped her work through it.

The response, Sienna said, was overwhelmingly positive.

Messages came in from across the country, including from law enforcement officers who were excited to see someone in the profession chasing another dream.

“It’s so cool to see someone in our career following another dream,” Sienna recalled hearing.

For Macko, that reaction underscored why the moment mattered.

People in law enforcement are often seen only through the job, he said. The public may see the uniform, the patrol car or the badge, but not always the person behind it.

“They’re fathers, they’re daughters, they’re mothers,” Macko said. “Everything in between.”

Humanizing the badge on a national stage

In law enforcement, the phrase “humanize the badge” is often discussed — but rarely demonstrated on a platform as visible as national television.

“I feel like when you hear cop, you just hear someone that’s stern and mean and following the rules,” Sienna said. “People just think that somebody’s in a uniform is just a cop, and that’s their entire personality.”

Sienna’s audition offered a rare example of what that can look like in practice.

“I’m not just someone who enforces the law,” she said. “I’m also a girl with a dream.”

That dual identity — officer and artist — resonated far beyond the show.

Macko likened the moment to seeing a teacher outside of school for the first time: a reminder that the roles people associate with authority don’t define the entirety of who they are.

“I don’t think people are expecting a 20-year-old law enforcement officer in uniform to come out and just belt a note the way that she does,” Macko said.

Confidence under pressure

While Sienna’s musical background gave her stage presence, both she and her chief point to law enforcement training as a key factor in her composure.

“Going through the academy gives you a thicker skin,” she said. “You learn how to handle chaos and adapt.”

That ability to stay calm under pressure translated directly to the stage — a setting where nerves can derail even experienced performers.

“I’m used to things not going as planned,” she added. “I’m not going to crack under pressure.”

A broader impact on the profession

Beyond the performance itself, Sienna’s appearance raises a bigger question: what happens when officers are encouraged to show more of who they are outside the job?

For Macko, the answer ties directly to recruitment and public trust.

“I hope it shows people — especially young people and women — that you can be all these different things and still be in law enforcement,” he said.

He also sees value internally.

Encouraging officers to pursue passions — whether music, sports or other interests — helps bridge the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“It takes away that mystique,” he said. “It shows we’re part of the community too.”

More than a moment

Sienna didn’t advance to the final rounds of “American Idol,” but in many ways, that’s beside the point.

Her audition wasn’t just about moving forward in a competition — it was about opening a door.

For young officers navigating identity within the profession.
For agencies reconsidering how they support their people.
And for a public that often sees the badge before the person wearing it.

“She’s still a success,” Macko said.

And for a few minutes on national television, she showed exactly why.

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Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.