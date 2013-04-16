Unveiling Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to Honor National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung Killed Last Year

Washington, DC—On Tuesday, April 30, at 11:00 am, National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson’s and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung’s names will be unveiled at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. The annual Unveiling Day ceremony takes place each year to symbolically commence the solemn process of engraving new names onto the Memorial’s marble walls. Ranger Anderson and Officer Yung are among 321 fallen law enforcement officers nationwide whose names will be added to the Memorial this spring.

On the morning of January 1, 2012, Mount Rainier (WA) National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson conducted what began as a routine traffic stop in the park. Ranger Anderson set up a road block just below “Paradise,” the high point of Mount Rainier’s main park road, in order to slow a vehicle that had flown by an earlier stop. As the vehicle approached, the driver opened fire on Ranger Anderson and killed her, then fled the scene. Authorities later found the body of the suspected gunman, whose death appeared to be due to the cold weather.

Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung responded to a traffic call at about 2 pm on New Year’s Eve, with his emergency lights and siren activated. As he proceeded through a green light, a Dodge Caravan crossed in front of Officer Yung’s motorcycle. The collision was fatal—Officer Yung, 35, lost his life.

A former U.S. Marine who had spent seven years with the department, Officer Chris Yung was known by many accounts for his smile, as well as exemplary professionalism and exuding “calm,” according to remarks from the department’s acting Chief, Barry Barnard at Officer Yung’s funeral.

WHAT: Unveiling Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial WHEN: April 30, 2013 – 11:00 am WHERE: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

400 Block of E Street, NW Washington, DC WHO: National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd

Prince William County (VA) Police Chief Steve Hudson

National Park Service Representative

Family members and colleagues of National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung

The 321 names engraved this spring include 120 officers who were killed in 2012, plus 201 recently discovered officers who died in previous years. All 321 names will be formally dedicated on the Memorial during the 25th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the evening of May 13, during National Police Week. After this year’s names are engraved, there will be a total of 19,981 officers honored on the Memorial.

National Park Ranger Margaret Anderson’s and Prince William County (VA) Police Officer Chris Yung’s names will be engraved on Panel 64-West, Line 28, of the Memorial, along with the that of Honolulu (HI) Police Officer Chad Morimoto who was killed on July 23, 2012 in a motorcycle crash while participating in a training exercise.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of nearly 19,981 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.