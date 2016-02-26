Brentwood Police Continues to Expand Deployment of the SceneDoc Platform into Field Operations Division

Toronto, ON, February 25, 2016 — SceneDoc, public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval, today announces that Brentwood Police have expanded their deployment of SceneDoc to include their Field Operations Division. Brentwood Police Department, located in Williamson County adjacent to the southern boundary of Metropolitan Nashville Tennessee, provides services to over 40,000 residents across 41 square miles.

Over the course of 2015, the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at Brentwood leveraged SceneDoc to better enable their detectives to document their casework on mobile devices while in the field. After analyzing the benefits SceneDoc has provided to CID, Brentwood is now expanding their use of the SceneDoc mobile software for data collection and retrieval to include the Field Operations Division.

“With recent advancements made to SceneDoc, Brentwood Police looks forward to enabling our Field Operations Officers to leverage the software and realize the same benefits experienced by our CID Division,” states Chief of Police, Jeff Hughes. “We continue to expand our use of SceneDoc to meet our initiatives to save money and reduce administrative overhead. Two clear benefits delivered by SceneDoc.”

Brentwood is the most recent organization in a rapidly expanding customer base to move towards expanded deployments of the SceneDoc platform across the organization.

“The expansion from criminal investigations to the front line with SceneDoc is a natural progression for Brentwood Police. SceneDoc provides their officers with a flexible, consistent and secure method for gathering and distributing all of their field data, which arguably becomes more critical for the first responder,” said SceneDoc Chairman and CEO Alex Kottoor.

About Brentwood Police

The Brentwood Police Department is a progressive, professional, full-service law enforcement agency made up of men and women who are committed to providing excellent law enforcement service every day. The department and its members take an active role in the community and truly seek to maintain an outstanding quality of life so that residents are safe, businesses thrive, and all people enjoy visiting Brentwood.

The Brentwood Police Department has been an Internationally Accredited Law Enforcement Agency since 1989. We were reaccredited in 2011 and received the prestigious CALEA Gold Standard Award.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, and with optimized workflow that empowers staff to more efficiently manage mission-critical tasks. SceneDoc is saving agencies an hour of paperwork per shift on average, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. See why 90% of our customers are advocates at www.scenedoc.com.

