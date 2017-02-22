MERET unveils new Ballistic Armored Protection Backpacks for commuters and first responders

SANTA ANA, Calif., — This week MERET unveiled a new innovative product line of M4L Ballistic Armor Protection Backpacks for commuters and first responders. These products arrive after a number of recent active shooter and terrorist attacks across the globe have heightened the need for greater personal safety for travelers, and first responders arriving to aid the injured.

“The world has changed. So we’ve updated our backpacks to provide armored ballistic protection that could save your life if you encounter one of these situations”, said Scott Decker, President of MERET. “It sounds extreme but this is the new reality if you’re going to travel, commute, or even study. Why wouldn’t you want the added protection if you’re already carrying a backpack?”

MERET recently collaborated with Angel Amor, a leader in ballistic armor technology, to develop a consumer daypack and reengineer their first responder bags to include lightweight armored ballistic protection. Weighing no more than a typical daypack, their new DEFENDER PRO Commuter Backpack can withstand multiple rounds including a 44 MAG projectile, defending the vital chest area and potentially saving your life, all while carrying your laptop and personal items.

In 2016 there were 385 mass shootings in which 4 or more were injured or killed in the US according to Gun Violence Archive as of Feb 14, 2017. And according to the FBI’s study of active shooter incidents between 2000 - 2013, there has been a dramatic rise in active shooter events from 7 in 2000 to over 200 in 2012. Aside from public fear of these events, the data supports an increased likelihood that more and more people will encounter these scenarios, and the need for added personal safety could be on the rise.

“There are not many ballistic solutions for the average citizen. The DEFENDER PRO offers a lightweight mobile and portable option for the consumer. In today’s world, threats can occur anywhere, " said Officer Brian Brown, Loveland Police Department, Loveland CO.

MERET’s OMNI Pro first responder bags also have similar armored protection to allow first responders to advance quicker onto an unsecure shooter scene in order to quickly aid and evacuate the injured. “Our products have always been used to save lives, now we’re hoping to save the lives of first responders as well. ” said Decker.

“Knowing the EMS personnel have ballistic protection allows the entire team to move faster and more secure in an environment that might not be clear of the threat”, said Brown.

About MERET

MERET, an acronym for Medical Emergency Response Equipment and Technology, produces professional response bags and equipment for emergency markets, fire, police, and the military. To learn more visit www.MeretUSA.com or contact Doug Merker, VP of Sales at 877.222.0200 or email at dmerker@meretusa.com.