CMC Government Supply Exhibiting at ALERRT Active Shooter Conference

Dallas, TX – CMC Government Supply is proud to support local, state and federal officers as they attend The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Center at Texas State University. The ALERRT Conference was created in 2002 as a partnership between Texas State University, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office to address the need for active shooter response training for first responders.

CMC Government Supply will be at the conference showcasing top quality tactical and safety products to hundreds of officers, first responders, supervisors, administrators and trainers.

“We will be there to support this conference and supply products to law enforcement officers and tactical teams who need dependable products to do their job in tough situations. We appreciate their devotion and their desire to train and be prepared as they strive to protect us,” said Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply.

The ALERRT training program provides this vital training on a national level. Through ALERRT, more than 50,000 officers have been trained, on-site in cities around the country and also at ALERRT’s training facility in San Marcos.

CMC Government Supply provides Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS Teams with products related to Public Safety and Homeland Security. CMC looks forwards to meeting conference attendees. To schedule an appointment, go to http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/contact.asp. For more information on tactical products provided by CMC Government Supply, see www.cmcgov.com.

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.