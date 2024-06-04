Streamlight celebrates 25 years of supporting C.O.P.S.

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 25th year in a row. The company’s support helps to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers. Streamlight’s 2024 contribution as a C.O.P. S. Guardian Sponsor totaled $146,000, including proceeds from recent sales of its ‘blue’ C.O.P.S. logoed products.

Streamlight supports C.O.P.S. by sponsoring multiple programs and events throughout the year, culminating in this year’s National Police Weekend activities in Washington, D.C. where the company was the Presenting Sponsor at the 40th Anniversary Formal Celebration Gala on May 14. The company also is a sponsor of Law Enforcement United (L.E.U.), which helps to raise money for C.O.P.S. through Streamlight programs like “The Road to Hope” memorial bicycle ride. This year, L.E.U. is celebrating its 15th year in supporting the fallen and survivors.

“We are extremely proud to serve as a Guardian Sponsor of C.O.P.S. as it marks 40 years of supporting those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “As a leading provider of lighting equipment for first responders, we remain steadfast in our commitment to not only provide tools to keep police safe, but also to assist C.O.P.S. in the important work it does for law enforcement. It is our honor to have served this fine organization for all these years.”

As part of its annual contribution, Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each Blue Nano Light for C.O.P.S. The keychain flashlight boasts a super bright white LED and a double-sided FOB that features the C.O.P.S. logo on one side and Streamlight’s logo on the other side. Streamlight also donates $2.00 from the sale of each Blue Siege AA lantern, featuring one white and two blue LEDs, and the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

Today, more than 50 C.O.P.S. chapters nationwide provide resources to some 50,000 survivors, including immediate and extended families and co-workers of officers who have died in the line of duty.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs that it offers, please visit Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

﻿About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.