Streamlight releases the ultra-thin Wedge SL

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, introduced the Wedge SL, an ultra-thin, USB-C rechargeable inspection light designed for users who want pocketable power without compromise. Built for versatility, the Wedge SL transitions effortlessly from everyday tasks to outdoor exploration and precision work in tight spaces.

With a tail switch that is engineered for one-handed operation, you can choose between momentary and constant-on lighting modes. High mode delivers 100 lumens, 300 candela and a 35-meter beam distance, and Low mode has an output of 50 lumens, 150 candela and a 24-meter beam distance. This everyday carry flashlight also features THRO mode, activated by a 3-second press, providing 500 lumens of maximum output. With the TEN-TAP programmable switch, you can customize your lighting experience by selecting the output modes to suit your needs.

“We created the Wedge SL as an ultra-portable lighting tool that doesn’t compromise on performance,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “It’s low profile, rugged, and packed with features that make it ideal for both professional and everyday carry applications, including auto work and outdoor use.”

The Wedge SL features an unbreakable acrylic lens and a thin unibody design crafted from Type II MIL-Spec anodized aluminum. Powered by an integrated lithium polymer battery, the light recharges via USB-C and includes a four-level LED battery status indicator with charge alerts. Additional features include a stainless steel injection-molded pocket clip, multi-function tactile switch, and durable IPX4 water resistance with 1-meter impact testing.

Available in Black, Coyote, and Silver, the Wedge SL is 5.65 inches long, 0.55 inches wide, 0.28 inches thick, and weighs 1.14 oz. It has an MSRP of $110 and is backed by Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information, visit www.streamlight.com.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.