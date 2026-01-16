Streamlight celebrates the 20 year anniversary of the TLR series

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the TLR series, marking two decades of innovation, reliability, and performance in weapon-mounted lighting. Since its introduction, the TLR platform has become a trusted standard for professionals across law enforcement, military and sporting goods markets worldwide.

Designed to deliver powerful rail-mounted tactical illumination, the TLR series helped redefine expectations for durability, performance, and user-focused design in weapon lights. Beginning with the TLR-1, Streamlight’s first aluminum gun-mounted light for full-size guns, the TLR family has grown exponentially to include a full line of TLR products to fit long guns, full-frame, compact and sub-compact handguns. Streamlight has continued to evolve the platform with advancements in LED technology, power sources, mounting options, and more while maintaining the rugged dependability users rely on.

“For 20 years, the TLR series has proven itself as a reliable lighting tool. From first responders to shooting enthusiasts, they know that the TLR product line provides dependable performance in a weapon light,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight President. “This anniversary represents not just a milestone for the product line, but a testament to the trust users place in Streamlight every day.”

Streamlight will commemorate the TLR 20th Anniversary at SHOT Show 2026 in Las Vegas, inviting attendees to see current models firsthand at Booth #11468.

