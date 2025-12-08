Streamlight launches ultra-bright MegaStream HP USB

PRESS RELEASE

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, announced the launch of the MegaStream HP USB, the newest addition to the Stream™ series of handheld flashlights. The MegaStream HP USB is a high candela powerhouse, delivering 310,000 candela and a beam distance of 1,114 meters, an impressive performance for a light of its size.

Engineered for professionals and everyday users alike, the MegaStream HP USB offers three lighting modes, a push-button tail cap switch with momentary or constant on operation, and a USB-C rechargeable design. It is ideal for those who require far-reaching, ultra-bright illumination in a convenient, handheld, lightweight format.

The light provides 1,350 lumens on High, 470 lumens on Medium, and 145 lumens on Low, with run times of two, four, and 15 hours respectively. The MegaStream HP USB is powered by a 3,500mAh Streamlight SL-B34 lithium-ion battery pack with an onboard safety circuit. Charging is simple with a sliding sleeve that reveals the USB-C port, and an LED indicator shows charging status: red for charging, green for charged.

“The MegaStream HP USB is the perfect blend of extreme performance and everyday portability,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight president. “It delivers a powerful downrange beam, ideal for users who need serious light in a convenient, rechargeable package.”

Built to withstand tough conditions, the MegaStream HP USB is constructed from machined aluminum alloy with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish for abrasion resistance. It features an unbreakable glass lens, is IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes, and is impact-resistance tested to 1 meter.

The MegaStream HP USB measures 6.61 inches in length, has a 1-inch body diameter and 2.24-inch head diameter, and weighs 9 ounces with battery. It is available in Black and ships with a USB-C cord, removable pocket clip and a holster. The light has an MSRP of $219 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

For more than 50 years, Streamlight, Inc., based in Eagleville, PA, has designed, manufactured and marketed high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Today the company offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit streamlight.com.